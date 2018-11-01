Afghanistan Ranked 167th in Ease of Doing Business

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2018)

With five reforms in the past year, Afghanistan has improved its position from 183rd to 167th position in the global ease of doing business rankings, the World Bank said in its latest annual report on Wednesday.

“Improving the business environment is essential for Afghanistan to stimulate domestic investment and create jobs. Given the exceptional challenges of conflict and violence in the country, the government’s resolve to improve the business climate for private enterprise is doubly commendable,” Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan quoted saying,” We look forward to continuing to record Afghanistan’s successes in year to come.”

Meanwhile, the Office of Senior Economic Advisor to President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that Afghanistan has also been selected as one of the top reformers in the world in the latest World Bank Doing Business Report.

In 2014, at the London Conference, Afghanistan committed to bringing extensive reforms in the field of good governance and service delivery, including reforms in the World Bank’s Doing Business Indicators (DBI).

Since then, the government of Afghanistan has implemented reforms in doing business areas of starting a business, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, and resolving insolvency.

Ten indicators included in the World Bank Doing Business report are: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, and resolving insolvency.