Kabul Protests Mistreatment of Afghan Ambassador by ISI Officials

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2019)

Afghanistan expressed its strong objection over the summoning of its Ambassador to Islamabad by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that personnel of Pakistan’s intelligence agency has mistreated Atif Mashal, the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan.

MoFA described Pakistan’s action “In clear contradiction with diplomatic norms and principles.”

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, once again calls on the Pakistani Government to align its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan in compliance with international conventions and accepted diplomatic norms,” the statement further said.

On Sunday, Pakistan closed visa operations at its Embassy in Kabul, citing security concerns. Islamabad claimed that its Embassy staff had faced harassment.

In response, Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kabul would seriously investigate Pakistan’s claim of security concerns.

“The Government of Afghanistan is committed to providing safety to the diplomats of Pakistan as well as other diplomats in the country,” MoFA statement concluded.

Tensions between the two neighbors have been high in recent weeks.

Last month, Afghanistan closed its consulate in Peshawar after Pakistani police in Peshawar removed the national flag of Afghanistan from Khan Market, a property owned by Afghanistan’s national bank.

Last week, the two countries were involved in an exchange of gunfire along the Durand line after Pakistani forces crossed the disputed border.