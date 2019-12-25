Afghanistan Produces 20 Tons Of Saffron In 1398

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2019)

Based on the official report by the Ministry of Agriculture, Afghanistan produced almost 20 tons of Saffron this year which sees an almost 22% increase compared to 1397.

Afghanistan’s saffron is recognized as the best saffron in the world. This year, the level of saffron production in the country saw a 22% increase which resulted in the production of almost 20 tons of saffron.

“In 1398, we produced 15 tons which in this year it increased to 20 tons. This is almost 22% increase,” said Akbar Rostami, the spokesperson for the ministry of agriculture.

This comes as Herat, Balkh, Fariyab, Kandahar, Oruzgan, Daikundi, and Sari-Pul are the provinces that produce most of the saffron in the country.

Almost 37500 acres of farms are being dedicated to saffron. Afghanistan now stands as the third country in the list of top saffron producers.

Saffron is known as one of the most precious plants in the world. Its level of production and quality has increased in recent years in Afghanistan.