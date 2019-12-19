Afghanistan peace Process Inches An Important Stage, Says Khalilzad

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2019)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, said that Afghanistan is near to a very important stage of its peace process.

After the peace talks were resumed in Qatar, Khalilzad went to Pakistan and talked to them on how to bring a ceasefire, and how Pakistan can contribute to Afghanistan peace. Eventually, Khalilzad came to Kabul and had meetings on ‘Ceasefire’ and ‘Peace Agreement’ with Afghan leaders including Ghani, Abdullah, and other leaders.

“We discussed how to reduce violence and provide opportunities for ‘Intra Afghan Talks’,” said Khalilzad.

He also added in a tweet, “We are inching an important stage in Afghanistan Peace Process. We also had productive discussions for two days in Kabul.”

Khalilzad also had meetings with John Bass, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, and General Scott Miller, the US army general. Efforts to reduce violence and ways to smooth the path for peace talks were the main themes of these meetings.

Meanwhile, the main theme of Khalilzad’s meeting with Ghani was how to bring ‘Ceasefire’. Both sides agreed that the ceasefire is a must before the peace agreement.

It is expected that Khalilzad will return to Qatar to restart the peace talks with the Taliban which was resumed after the attack on the Bagram Airbase.