Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said on Saturday that passenger bus services between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be rolled out in the near future and will initially run between Kandahar and Quetta; and Nangarhar and Peshawar.

According to officials, private bus companies from both countries will provide the services.

“Five Afghan and five Pakistani companies will provide services for passengers. We want to expand such transit and transport services with other neighboring countries,” said Amamudin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Members of the Afghanistan transport companies association welcomed the move but said government needs to establish similar services to other neighboring countries.

“Afghanistan has transport companies with good capabilities and a lot of investment has been made in this sector,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy head of the association.

Afghan transport operators meanwhile said they can provide services based on international standards.

“We have imported [modern] vehicles which do not exist in neighboring countries or in the region. We are ready to work with neighboring countries,” said Mohammad Nasim Wardak, head of a private transport company.

Economic analysts on the other hand stated that passenger bus services will boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Passenger bus services with Pakistan can expand economic cooperation between the two countries and can create an atmosphere of trust,” said Abadullah Darman, a university professor.

Analysts meanwhile also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to consider establishing bus services to and from other countries in the region.