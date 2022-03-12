Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said on Saturday that passenger bus services between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be rolled out in the near future and will initially run between Kandahar and Quetta; and Nangarhar and Peshawar.
According to officials, private bus companies from both countries will provide the services.
“Five Afghan and five Pakistani companies will provide services for passengers. We want to expand such transit and transport services with other neighboring countries,” said Amamudin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.
Members of the Afghanistan transport companies association welcomed the move but said government needs to establish similar services to other neighboring countries.
“Afghanistan has transport companies with good capabilities and a lot of investment has been made in this sector,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy head of the association.
Afghan transport operators meanwhile said they can provide services based on international standards.
“We have imported [modern] vehicles which do not exist in neighboring countries or in the region. We are ready to work with neighboring countries,” said Mohammad Nasim Wardak, head of a private transport company.
Economic analysts on the other hand stated that passenger bus services will boost economic cooperation between the two countries.
“Passenger bus services with Pakistan can expand economic cooperation between the two countries and can create an atmosphere of trust,” said Abadullah Darman, a university professor.
Analysts meanwhile also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to consider establishing bus services to and from other countries in the region.
$32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul: DAB
Officials at Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, confirmed Sunday that $32 million in cash aid arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
According to officials, “this is the 18th humanitarian aid package to reach Kabul and be delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).”
DAB welcomed the aid package and called on the international community to continue assisting Afghanistan’s banking system.
This is at least the 18th cash delivery from the United Nations to Afghanistan, of $32 million.
This brings the total amount of cash to over $570 million that has been delivered to the country and handed over to AIB.
Following the collapse of the previous government, the lack of cash resulted in a serious economic crisis which brought the country’s banking system to a halt.
More than 500,000 Afghans returned home since IEA takeover: Officials
Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Friday that more than 500,000 Afghans have returned to their county since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country nearly seven months ago.
Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, while visiting Torkham crossing said that they have a plan to release Afghans from prisons in other countries.
“We have registered 550,000 returnees at borders. People’s repatriation has increased,” said Kharoti.
According to Kharoti, foreign countries persuade Afghan youths to leave Afghanistan, which is an interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. He called on the international community to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs.
“World interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs like before. They send official invitations, chartered planes to some people, and tell them that their lives are in danger. We call on the world to let Afghans decide their future by themselves,” said Kharoti.
Travelers, meanwhile, said that they face enormous problems while crossing Torkham.
“There are a lot of problems. Ask Pakistan to fulfil its promises. They had promised to allow 100 people, but now allowing only 20 people,” said Bakhti Gul, a traveler.
“I came here before 8am. When I saw the patients, I became sorrowful. Elderly people and women are facing a lot of problems,” said Haji Zahar, another traveler.
This come as Pakistan officials have repeatedly said that they will resolve travelers’ problems at Torkham crossing. However, the problems remain unresolved.
IEA says resistance happening only on internet
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has downplayed threats from its opposition that it will launch offensive in the coming spring, saying resistance is happening only on the internet.
The Ministry of Defense said the government has put in place all the necessary capabilities during the past seven months and there are troops to counter any possible threats.
Enayatullah Khowarazmi, a spokesman for MoD, said that currently no group controls any area in Afghanistan.
“There is no vulnerable area. All the areas are under our control. No movement or group officially controls any area. There is only online resistance,” the spokesman said.
He also downplayed the threat of Daesh, saying it will not find support from the public.
Experts also believe that Daesh cannot take root in Afghanistan.
“The entire territory of Afghanistan is in the hands of the Taliban… Daesh will be eliminated wherever they emerge,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military expert.
IEA is carrying out house-to-house searches in Kabul and claims to have seized a large number of weapons.
Experts believe the operation is part of measures to counter threats from the opposition.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) has already stated that it is preparing for an offensive in the spring of 2022.
Rahmatullah Hasan, a political expert, however, said that the parties should negotiate and reach an agreement to avoid another phase of conflict in Afghanistan.
“Forty years of war is enough as it has brought a lot of suffering for the nation… we suggest to the Taliban leadership to launch serious intra-Afghan negotiations in order to reach a serious agreement. You should be cautious of your enemy even it is not big,” Hasan said.
