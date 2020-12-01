Afghanistan, Pakistan Formed New Military Committee: Envoy

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2020)

Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Ariana News that Pakistan and Afghanistan has formed a joint committee to address security and military affairs related to both countries.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, said that the current peace opportunity in Afghanistan is due to Pakistan’s efforts.

“Afghan owned and Afghan led peace under inclusive peace negotiations should find a solution. We are glad that our, US and other countries efforts improved peace process in Doha,” said Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

According to the envoy Pakistani will accelerate its efforts to bring a ceasefire and peace to Afghanistan.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan also welcomed the recent release of Pakistani prisoners from Afghan detention centers, adding that the move would strengthen Afghan-Pak political relations.

According to Khan 600 Pakistani national are jailed in Afghan prisons.

The envoy said that the Pakistani nationals were not arrested in connection with terrorist acts.

“We have shared no list with the Afghan government, when there is releasing matter as it was in the past both sides share information with each other and the process takes place,” said Khan.

The envoy also emphasized that both sides should forget the past and should open new doors to strengthen bilateral relations in different sectors.