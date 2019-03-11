Afghanistan, Pakistan, China Held Talks in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2019)

The third round of trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held in Kabul, the sides discussed cooperation in various fields including the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman was presiding the meeting with ambassadors of China and Pakistan.

The meeting was held to discuss agreements on practical cooperation mechanism between the three neighboring countries.

Deputy Minister Idreez Zaman said that Kabul wants honest cooperation of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process which could build trust between the two neighboring countries.

Pakistan envoy to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, meanwhile, said that his country has played a critical role in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, referring to the release of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who is now leading the Taliban negotiating team in Qatar.

He stressed that Islamabad will continue its efforts to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue.

In the meeting, the Chinese envoy to Afghanistan, Liu Jinsong said that his country could play a constructive role in the Afghan peace process, adding that the peace talks should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

The trilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers was launched in 2017 at the initiative of China.

In December last year, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani was presiding the meeting in Kabul with his Pakistani and Chinese counterparts Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Wang Yi. The delegates reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations, deepening cooperation, and advancing connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) and other regional economic initiatives.