Latest News
Afghanistan outcome very regrettable: Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany had not achieved what it had hoped for in Afghanistan and that the outcome was very “regrettable”.
Speaking to Deutsche Welle, Merkel said: “We are of course very sad about the fact that we simply did not manage to achieve what we wanted to do, namely find a self-sustaining political order in Afghanistan, one in which girls can go to school, women can fulfill their wishes, and with lasting peace.”
She also said that the blame for this lies not with Germany alone, but according to her Afghans also failed to get this right.
“Often, I’ve asked in discussions: how come so many young Afghan men want to come here, while at the same time our men and women in uniform are stationed over there? … Nevertheless, we simply must accept that, despite our best intentions, we did not manage to create the order we would have liked to see there,” Merkel said.
“The blame for this lies not with Germany alone. The Afghans, for their part, did not get it done either. It is simply very regrettable.”
On the evacuation process from Afghanistan Merkel said that Germany managed to evacuate lots of local staff from the country, while according to her still many remain in the country.
“We managed to evacuate lots of local staff from the country for the Federal Police and the Federal Armed Forces. Most of the helpers who are still in Afghanistan today are those who worked with us in the sphere of development aid. (…) Now we have some catch-up work to do, and we need to get as many of these people out of the country as possible. We have, after all, also helped many Afghans who did not cooperate directly with Germany, but who were active advocates of freedom and democracy in Afghanistan. Many remain there, and we will not forget about those people,” she added.
This comes after German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported Sunday that Germany is planning to send its ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, to Kabul in the coming weeks for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Deutsche Welle also reported Sunday that the German government is seeking a reassessment of its relations in pursuit of better communication with the IEA.
According to Welt, there is hope in Berlin that German diplomats could return to Afghanistan in some capacity, initially just on day trips.
WFP chief says Afghanistan humanitarian crisis is the ‘worst on earth’
The World Food Program (WFP) said Monday that Afghanistan is facing the “worst” humanitarian crisis on earth and that 95 percent of the people don’t have enough food.
In an interview with the BBC, David Beasley, Executive Director of the WFP, said: “It is as bad as you possibly can imagine. In fact, we are now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on earth. 95 percent of the people don’t have enough food,” he said.
Beasley stated that as many as 23 million people are marching towards starvation and “out of that almost nine million are knocking on famine’s door.”
He emphasized that the next six months are going to be “catastrophic.”
“The winter months are coming. We are coming out of drought the next six months are going to be catastrophic,”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the government is working on a mechanism to help vulnerable families.
Ahmadullah Wasiq, Deputy IEA spokesman, stated: “We are working on a mechanism to provide people with wheat in exchange for work and cash to needy people in order to solve the issue as soon as possible.”
Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan set to visit Kabul
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan, is scheduled to visit Kabul in the near future and will hold talks with Afghan officials.
Iranian media quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, as saying at a press conference on Monday that Kazemi would visit Kabul but he did not give the exact date of the trip.
“He [Kazemi] have been stationed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and have started his activities and will soon travel to Kabul,” Khatibzadeh said.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on Kazemi’s visit to Kabul.
Hassan Kazemi has previously served as commander of Iran’s Guards Corps and as Iran’s ambassador to Iraq.
Meanwhile, in response to a question about the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) by Iran, he said: “We are not at the point now to talk about the legitimacy of the Afghan governing body.
“Creating an inclusive government, including all ethnicities and ethnic groups in Afghanistan as a responsible government is an issue that the international community is waiting for and our policy is clear and according to the will of the Afghan people we cannot leave the Afghan people alone,” Khatibzadeh said.
“The governing body of Afghanistan also knows the positions of Iran and the international community, and we have asked them (IEA) to act responsibly as the governing body.”
IEA government renames Afghan army corps
In a major overhaul on Sunday, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) renamed all eight military corps.
According to a decree by acting defense minister Yaqoob Mujahid, the Special Operations Corps in Kabul has been renamed the Central Corps, and 209th Shaheen Corps will now be called Al-Fatah.
The 217th Pamir Corps in Kunduz has been renamed as Omari Corps, the 205th Atal Corps in Kandahar as Al-Badr and 215th Maiwand in Helmand as Azm.
Yaqoob, who is the son of Mullah Omar, the late founding leader of the IEA, also changed the name of 201st Sailab Corps to Khalid Ibn Waleed, the 203rd Thunder Corps in Paktia to Mansouri and the 207th Zafar Corps in Herat to Al-Farooq.
Also on Sunday, the IEA appointed 43 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs.
The IEA released the list of its members’ new roles, including Qari Baryal to serve as governor of Kabul and Wali Jan Hamza as the city’s police chief.
The previous commander in charge of Kabul’s security, Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, was killed this month in an attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital in the city center.
