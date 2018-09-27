Afghanistan Opens Air Cargo Corridors with European Union

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2018)

Afghanistan formally inaugurated air cargo corridors with Europe, Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The inauguration was marked at a ceremony at Kabul airport that was attended by ministers and foreign diplomats.

The first flight of Kabul-Europe air cargo will be initiated through Turkish airline carrying 20 tons of goods to export 8.5 tons goods to Italy and 12 tons of wool to Finland.

The deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Khan Jan Alkozay called the opening of Kabul-Europe air cargo a big achievement in Afghanistan trade sector.

“We commit to take major steps in opening air cargos and ground routes,” Ajmal Hamid Abdul Rahim Zai, financial deputy of the Ministry Commerce said.

European officials are said to believe that the opening of Kabul-Europe air cargo is a big opportunity for Afghan traders which the vast European market has opened to them.

“It is a good news. Alongside strengthening trade relations, Europe is keen to buy Afghan agricultural quality products. There is no doubt that this trend is dramatically expanding because it is a mutual interest,” EU ambassador to Kabul added.

Meanwhile, in a recent breakthrough Kabul-Kolkata air cargo to commence today. After the successive operations of Kabul-Delhi, Kabul-Mumbai and Kabul-Amritsar air corridor programme, Afghanistan is trying to expand its connectivity to the Indian cities for exporting fresh and dried fruits and other goods and most likely it will be connecting to Hyderabad and Chennai in the near future.