Afghanistan national team player to retire during T20 World Cup
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has said the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Sunday will be his last.
Afghan, 33, has represented Afghanistan in 114 ODIs and six Tests, and if he plays Sunday’s game, will have featured in 75 T20Is.
Only Mohammad Nabi has played more international matches for the country.
With 4,215 runs so far across formats, he is Afghanistan’s third-highest run-scorer of all time.
Afghan announced the news in a video on social media on the eve of the fixture. This was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in a statement on social media that said, “Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia.
“[ACB] welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.”
Having featured in the U17 side for Afghanistan, Afghan made his senior debut in 2004. He has since been a key member of the Afghanistan side that enjoyed a meteoric rise up the ranks from Division 5 in 2008 to playing a 50-over World Cup in 2015 and becoming a Full Member nation in 2018.
Afghan has been skipper for 115 of the matches he’s played, including in the country’s maiden Test. He has been captain in 52 T20Is, and led in 42 wins, putting him one ahead of MS Dhoni, who won 41 of the 72 matches he has led.
He retires with a century in both ODIs and Tests, having made 164 in the first innings against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan on Friday became the quickest bowler to achieve a 100-T20I wicket milestone when he took two wickets in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Super 12 group clash in Dubai.
Rashid made history when he took the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez, in his 53rd T20 international.
He surpassed Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to become the quickest bowler to do so. Malinga reached the feat in 76 T20Is, Rashid did in 23 T20Is less than the Sri Lankan bowler.
Rashid is also only the fourth bowler to reach the 100 T20I wicket milestone chart, which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who has 117 wickets under his belt.
Lasith Malinga comes in at number two with 107 wickets while New Zealand’s Tim Southee has 100 T20I wickets to his credit.
Rashid, who is only 23 years old, was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Decade last year for his remarkable performance in the shortest format of the game.
Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket’s most in-demand players.
He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world.
A lucrative career has seen him play in England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and, of course, the IPL in India where he has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017.
Asif Ali powers Pakistan to 3rd successive win in World Cup
Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a Group 2 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday night and went on to win by 5 wickets.
In a thrilling match, Pakistan were cruising in a chase of 148 until captain Babar Azam was bowled by Rashid Khan for 51.
Asif Ali however emerged as the hero for Pakistan for the second straight game of T20 World Cup 2021 as he hit four sixes in the penultimate over.
Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib lifted Afghanistan to a fighting 147-6.
Nabi and Naib added 54 runs in the last five overs to give their team a fighting total.
Afghanistan fell to its first loss of the tournament after opening with a win over Scotland, narrowly failing to secure what would have been the biggest victory in its cricketing history
Despite not beating Pakistan, Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan made history during the match when he got his 100th wicket of his T20I career.
This milestone came in 53 matches, making him the fastest man to get there, ahead of Lasith Malinga, who took 76 matches for the feat.
Rashid is only the fourth bowler to get 100 wickets in men’s T20Is.
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
Pakistan’s cricket coach Saqlain Mushtaq has told his team they cannot afford to lower their guard against a “fearless” Afghanistan in Friday’s Super 12 match.
This comes after Pakistan got off to a good start in the T20 World Cup campaign by winning their first two “grudge” matches, against India and New Zealand.
Angered by New Zealand’s abrupt cancellation of a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month over security concerns, Pakistan players were motivated to make a point in the contest.
After those high-profile matches, commentators have said stakes will be relatively lower when they meet Afghanistan but Saqlain said there was no room for complacency.
“The boys put their heart and soul in the first two matches,” Saqlain said on Thursday.
“The confidence and the self-belief we got from those two matches, we have to take it forward.
“Regardless of who we face, whether it’s Afghanistan or any other team, we need to play that brand of cricket and execute our plans with that mindset.
“If we can’t do that, it would come back to bite us.”
Afghanistan is meanwhile on form and thumped Scotland by 130 runs in their opener. They also boast their formidable three-pronged spin attack which will be used to try to pull off an upset against Pakistan.
“It’s a strong unit. We can’t really say ‘that’s very easy and you will roll over them’,” former test spinner Saqlain said.
“They have a wonderful bowling attack, especially the spinners, and they bat the way they feel like.
“They just play sort of a fearless cricket. I think that kind of team can be dangerous,” he said.
Afghanistan will play Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. The match starts at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
