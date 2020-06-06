Latest News
Afghanistan National Football Team; Tournaments scheduled
The Afghanistan national football team’s tournaments for the qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China have been rescheduled.
According to the Asian Football Confederation, the Afghanistan National Football Team is due to play against Bangladesh on October the 8th, and Oman on October the 13th.
The two matches of the national football team were earlier scheduled to take place in the months of March and April but were postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Football Federation has announced that Amir Mohammad has joined the national team.
According to the Afghan Football Federation, Amir Mohammad, the 24-year-old striker of the “FC Legion Dynamo” in the Russian League One, will accompany the national team for the next two matches in the World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup.
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they have been investigating the burning of a vehicle carrying Afghan nationals in the Iranian city of Yazd.
The MFA statement based on initial reports suggests that three Afghan nationals were killed, four were injured and several others missing in the car fire.
Ahmad Tarahomi Bahabadi, the political deputy of Yazd province in Iran, confirmed the reports of Iranian police forces gunfire at the vehicle carrying Afghan citizens and said that the vehicle caught fire due to high speed and collision with roadside barriers.
According to the statement, the Afghan ambassador to Tehran arrived in Yazd on Friday to closely probe into the cause and relevant factors.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry added that it would proceed with the matter with its counterpart as per the outcomes of the investigation.
It is worth mentioning, weeks ago, reports indicated that the Iranian border guards had thrown and killed a number of Afghan refugees in the Harirud River. This was followed by the Afghan and Iranian governments assigning a joint delegation to look into it; however, the results are pending.
Mine blast in Badakhshan kills 11 local police
At least 11 public police forces were killed in a roadside mine blast in Badakhshan province, police confirmed.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the incident happened in Darkhan village in Khash district of the province at around 11 p.m. Friday.
At least 11public police members including their commander – Mazari – were killed after his vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area, the official added.
According to police, Mazari was on his way to support a security outpost in the village that came under attack of Taliban militants.
Meanwhile, the Taliban shadow district chief and two insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces.
Rohani said that the Taliban designated governor was identified as Hamidullah.
The Taliban militants group yet to comment in this regard.
Badakhshan is among the insecure provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and Daesh militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.
Khalilzad starts new tour for “practical next steps” in Afghan peace
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has started a new trip to Qatar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on the Afghan peace process.
The US Department of State said in a statement that Khalilzad left Washington on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul.
“The primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad’s trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement said.
In his last stop in Kabul, Khalilzad would review the implementation of all commitments in the US-Taliban agreement and with all parties as well as the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, “specifically reduced violence and prisoner releases.”
It comes as the US forces conducted two airstrikes on June 4 against the Taliban militants to disrupt coordinated attacks on the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces’ checkpoints, Col. Sonny Leggett, a USFOR-A spokesman said in a tweet.
USFOR-A conducted 2 airstrikes on June 4 to disrupt coord. TB attacks on ANDSF checkpoints, IAW the US-TB agrmt. We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire
— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) June 5, 2020
“Overnight, USFOR-A conducted an airstrike against 25 armed Taliban fighters executing a coordinated attack on an ANDSF checkpoint in Farah Province. This afternoon, USFOR-A conducted a strike on Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Kandahar Province,” Leggett said.
He said that the attacks were the first US airstrikes against the militant group since the start of the Eid ceasefire.
In accordance with the U.S.-Taliban agreement “We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire,” Leggett tweeted.
