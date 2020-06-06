Afghanistan National Football Team; Tournaments scheduled

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)

The Afghanistan national football team’s tournaments for the qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China have been rescheduled.

According to the Asian Football Confederation, the Afghanistan National Football Team is due to play against Bangladesh on October the 8th, and Oman on October the 13th.

The two matches of the national football team were earlier scheduled to take place in the months of March and April but were postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Football Federation has announced that Amir Mohammad has joined the national team.

According to the Afghan Football Federation, Amir Mohammad, the 24-year-old striker of the “FC Legion Dynamo” in the Russian League One, will accompany the national team for the next two matches in the World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup.