Afghanistan National Football Team Plays Against Qatar Tonight

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

In a couple of hours, Afghanistan national football team will play a match against host Qatar for their opening match of the double qualifiers (2022 World Cup Asia Qualifiers and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers).

The match will be kicked-off at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Al Sadd stadium) in Doha at around 9 pm Kabul time.

Qatar football team won the 2019 Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a Group E clash on September 10 in Tajikistan.

Afghanistan, Qatar, Bangladesh, Oman, and India will play on the same group.

Qatar Squad:

Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barshim, Mohammd Albakri, Pedro, Salem Al Hajdri, Tariq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassan, Khoukhi Bualem, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Al Ansari, HAshim Ali, Bassam Al Rawi, Asim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Musab Khizar, Ahmed Fateh,Yusuf Abdulrazzaq, Almehdi Ali, Abdulaziz Hatem and Abdulla Absulsalam

Afghanistan Squad:

Goalkeeper: Ovays Azizi, Faisal Hamidi, Ahmad Hellal Hosainie

Defenders: Milad Intezar, Hassan Amin, Zelfagar Nazary, Haroon Amiri, Farzad Ataie, Hoshang Noor Ali, Sharif Mukhammad, Abdul Najim Haidary,

Midfielder/Forward: Farshad Noor (Captain), Omran Haydary, Noraollah Amiri, Adam Najem, Yar M. Zakarkhel, Omid Popalzai, Abassin Alikhil, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Noor Husin, Jabar Sharza, Zubayr Amiri