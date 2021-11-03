Sport
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.
Twenty-six-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Asghar’s replacement.
Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career.
The left-arm spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury.
Afghanistan gave Asghar Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.
Afghanistan sit in second place in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan.
Featured
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Chasing a formidable target of 190, Namibia gave a good account of their ability and promise and eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through to the next round.
Pakistan’s total is the second-highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.
Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match is on Wednesday against India.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Sport
Afghanistan’s spirits lifted after convincing 62-run win against Namibia
It was a convincing 62-run win over Namibia for Afghanistan but also an emotional day for the national team’s former captain Asghar Afghan, who was carried off the field after his final match before retirement.
Twenty-two year old Naveen-ul-Haq was named Man of the Match. He dedicated his award to Asghar.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi in the third of their four Super 12 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. After losing to Pakistan in their previous game, Afghanistan had hoped for a win against Namibia.
Their triumph Sunday was a bittersweet moment however as only hours earlier the team’s former captain and allrounder Asghar Afghan announced he would retire after the match.
“I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in a video message on Facebook.
Afghanistan meanwhile put on a dominant display which saw them crush Namibia by 62 runs to boost their semi-final hopes.
Chasing 161 after Afghanistan’s imposing effort, Namibia limped to 98-9 from 20 overs.
Hamid Hassan, who played his first international T20 since 2016, took a brilliant 3-9 and fellow seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq also shone with 3-26.
Hard-hitting openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad added 53 for the first wicket before captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out from 17) and Asghar Afghan (31 from 23), boosted the total.
The victory keeps Afghanistan second on the table behind Pakistan. However, the team has played more games than India and New Zealand, who meet Sunday evening.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Sport
Afghanistan national team player to retire during T20 World Cup
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has said the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Sunday will be his last.
Afghan, 33, has represented Afghanistan in 114 ODIs and six Tests, and if he plays Sunday’s game, will have featured in 75 T20Is.
Only Mohammad Nabi has played more international matches for the country.
With 4,215 runs so far across formats, he is Afghanistan’s third-highest run-scorer of all time.
Afghan announced the news in a video on social media on the eve of the fixture. This was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in a statement on social media that said, “Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia.
“[ACB] welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.”
Having featured in the U17 side for Afghanistan, Afghan made his senior debut in 2004. He has since been a key member of the Afghanistan side that enjoyed a meteoric rise up the ranks from Division 5 in 2008 to playing a 50-over World Cup in 2015 and becoming a Full Member nation in 2018.
Afghan has been skipper for 115 of the matches he’s played, including in the country’s maiden Test. He has been captain in 52 T20Is, and led in 42 wins, putting him one ahead of MS Dhoni, who won 41 of the 72 matches he has led.
He retires with a century in both ODIs and Tests, having made 164 in the first innings against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia
IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Massive fire engulfs Balkh straw market
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s exports, imports after IEA takeover discussed
Tahawol: US Foreign Minister and Ghani’s last phone conversation discussed
Tahawol: Outcomes of Turkmenistan FM’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar: Situation of Afghanistan prisons discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
-
Latest News3 days ago
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets
-
Latest News5 days ago
US announces additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan