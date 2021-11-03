Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Asghar’s replacement.

Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career.

The left-arm spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury.

Afghanistan gave Asghar Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.

Afghanistan sit in second place in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan.