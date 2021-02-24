COVID-19
Afghanistan marks one year of Coronavirus
One year ago today, February 24, the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Herat, after which the virus gradually spread to all provinces of Afghanistan.
Over the course of the year, nearly 2,500 people have died from the disease in Afghanistan, and over 55,000 positive cases have been recorded.
Coinciding with the one-year infection anniversary, Afghanistan’s vaccine program was officially launched in Herat, with health workers receiving the first shots.
In the past year, 9,222 people were infected with the virus in Herat, of which 431 died. Of these, 296 are men and 135 are women. Officials at the Herat Public Health Department said to date seven doctors in Herat alone have died from the virus.
Herat meanwhile was not only the first hotspot in the country – but it has also suffered a serious second wave, which led to a total lockdown of the city.
As a result, government has, in just three weeks, completed a 100-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.
New cases have meanwhile started to subside.
On Tuesday, the first vaccines – the Covishield vaccine supplied by India – were administered in Kabul at a ceremony attended by President Ashraf Ghani. The first recipients were health workers, security force members and journalists.
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
The vaccine is now being administered in three provinces – Kabul, Herat and Baghlan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Afghanistan officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday aimed at immunizing hundreds of thousands of people across the country.
Health workers, Afghan Security Forces members, and journalists were the first volunteers to get doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the campaign, President Ashraf Ghani stated: “Efforts are underway to provide Coronavirus vaccine to cover 40 percent of the population in the second round.”
Acting Health Minister Waheed Majroh stated: “The fair implementation of the Corona vaccine is the main responsibility of the Ministry of Public Health, and we call on the public, civil society, and the media to cooperate with the Ministry in terms of implementing this responsibility.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon called for global solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Outbreak of Coronavirus has had serious effects on the world. In addition to grave economic impacts, it left casualties; therefore, it is impossible to fight COVID-19 without global solidarity,” Tandon stated.
Afghanistan has officially registered 55,646 COVID-19 cases and 2,430 deaths
COVID-19
Guterres reiterates call for global ceasefire amid ongoing pandemic
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed his call for a global truce, so the world can focus on fighting the pandemic.
Guterres stated in a tweet late Sunday that a ceasefire would create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access across the world.
“I renew my call for a global ceasefire to ease suffering, create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access – including for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide,” he said.
“When people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus,” he tweeted.
This comes as Coronavirus vaccination campaigns are underway across the globe.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers (G-7) on Friday pledged to immunize the developing countries against the virus by increasing funds to $7.5 billion from the G-7 to UN-backed Covid-19 efforts.
So far, over 111 million people have been infected by the virus across the world since the first case was detected in China last year.
According to Johns Hopkins University tally, as many as 2,468,785 people have died of the Covid-19 virus and 62,909,061 others have recovered.
COVID-19
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that the source of the Coronavirus pandemic was due to a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The team has in the past two weeks visited a number of locations in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
One facility visited was the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.
In a summary of their investigation, Embarek said the Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.
China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.
Along with the institute, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes, a traditional market tied to the outbreak and other sites.
According to ABC, the visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation.
Chinese authorities have kept a tight hold on information about the possible causes of the pandemic that has now sickened more than 105 million people and killed more than 2.2 million worldwide, ABC reported.
