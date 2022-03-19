Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2022)

Afghanistan’s friendly football match against Madagascar, originally scheduled to be played next week, has been cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascar’s players.

The match was scheduled to be played in Antalya city of Turkey on March 24.

Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement that the match was cancelled following an official request from Madagascar citing COVID infections among its players.

The friendly match would be part of preparations for AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.

AFF said that Afghanistan’s training camp will be between 20 and 30 March in Turkey, adding it was trying to set another friendly match during the Afghan team’s stay in Antalya.