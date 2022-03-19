Sport
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Afghanistan’s friendly football match against Madagascar, originally scheduled to be played next week, has been cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascar’s players.
The match was scheduled to be played in Antalya city of Turkey on March 24.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement that the match was cancelled following an official request from Madagascar citing COVID infections among its players.
The friendly match would be part of preparations for AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
AFF said that Afghanistan’s training camp will be between 20 and 30 March in Turkey, adding it was trying to set another friendly match during the Afghan team’s stay in Antalya.
Sport
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Javid Basharat, Afghanistan’s third UFC fighter, defeated his American rival in his first UFC fight night on Saturday in the United States.
This is his first fight with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.
Basharat is twenty-six years old and has entered the cage eleven times in the past. He won all eleven fights.
This was his 12th finish in his fighting career and he remains undefeated.
UFC Fight Night event was held at UFC APEX on Saturday March 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Besharat is the third Afghan to be part of UFC and follows in the footsteps of Bahadorzadeh and Nusrat Haghparast.
Currently, Nusrat Haghparast and Javid Besharat are UFC fighters.
Sport
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
An ACB delegation led by Chairman Mirwais Ashraf met top management officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board recently and discussed strengthening ties between the two cricket bodies and the need for more matches with the senior men’s teams and technical support between countries.
Both parties agreed to arrange bilateral cricket series for age-level teams on a regular basis. The parties also discussed more matches between the two countries including multi-format series on a home and away basis in the future.
In addition, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has offered to host Afghanistan’s home games, when possible. The BCB has also shown great interest in providing technical support to Afghanistan in any required area.
The Afghan delegation also thanked their BCB counterparts for hosting and providing excellent facilities for the Afghan national team during their recent tournament to Bangladesh.
Sport
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder says on Instagram he is ‘joining the Muslim family’
Superstar Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf announced on Friday that he had converted to Islam.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder made the announcement on his Instagram profile, saying: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”
“I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in depth the meaning of Islam.
“I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”
Considered one of the most successful players in Uefa Champions League history, Seedorf is the only footballer to have won the Champions League with three different clubs, Reuters reported.
The hardworking and versatile midfielder – who speaks at least six languages – played in the Dutch national team 87 times and played in three Uefa European Football Championships and the 1998 Fifa World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Afghanistan runner-up in Central Asia Futsal tournament
Exclusive Interview with Deputy Head of Chamber of Industries & Mines Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s new commission on wooing Afghans discussed
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
-
World5 days ago
US warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
-
World4 days ago
Turkmen leader’s son wins presidency in snap vote
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan