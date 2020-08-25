Connect with us

Afghanistan likely to play December Test against Australia

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2020)

Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board are reportedly in an advanced stage of negotiations and are expected to confirm a December Test in Perth between Australia and Afghanistan soon. 

ESPNcricinfo reported that the only question that remains to be resolved is whether the match can be played as a day-night Test. 

According to the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, Australia was meant to host Afghanistan in November, immediately after the now postponed men’s T20 World Cup, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many tournaments have either been canceled or postponed. 

ESPNcricinfo reported that the one-off Test is not part of the ICC’s World Test Championship, which is limited to the top nine teams and does not include three Full Members in Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

The Australia Test will be Afghanistan’s fifth after the country gained Full-Member status in 2017. 

Since then, Afghanistan has lost Tests to India and West Indies, but has already picked up two wins, against Ireland and Bangladesh.

Ugandan guards stranded after being evacuated from base due to COVID-19

Ariana News

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

US Army
(Last Updated On: August 25, 2020)

The majority of about 300 Ugandan guards who provide security at entry points to Operating Base Fenty, near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Stars and Stripes reported Tuesday that the guards, who work for the Triple Canopy private security company, tested positive in June and were evacuated from Operating Base Fenty.

Quoting an American-based attorney, Tara Coughlin, who is representing some of the guards, Stars and Stripes stated: “The outbreak was widespread at Fenty, with a vast majority of those tested.”

However, NATO Resolute Support said in a statement that “appropriate levels of protection” are being maintained at bases across Afghanistan.

Resolute Support did not disclose how many troops or contractors in Afghanistan have tested positive for the virus.

With continued violence and one of the world’s worst health care systems, Afghanistan has struggled to contain the virus, which according to a survey earlier this month has likely infected 10 million people – a third of the population. 

Stars and Stripes reported that most of the guards are still in Afghanistan and are waiting to be repatriated home to Uganda.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda’s borders are closed although the company along with the US, Afghan and Ugandan governments have been working at ways to repatriate the guards. 

“The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has caused many countries to close their borders, restricting our ability to help the contracting agents facilitate the repatriation of these former contract employees,” Resolute Support said in a statement.

One of the guards who spoke to Stars and Stripes on condition of anonymity said they had told superiors months ago that they were at risk as they had to carry out body searches on everyone entering the base. 

He said nothing was done until the company realized the guards were positive and by June, the majority of the guards had the virus. 

By late June, the last of the infected guards had been evacuated to Bagram base outside Kabul, Stars and Stripes reported. 

The guards said that after regular testing and observation by military medics, they were eventually released from isolation and most have spent over a month in a Kabul hotel, waiting to be repatriated to Uganda.

Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 25, 2020)

Eleven people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday evening. 

Officials said seven bodies had been found in a two-hour period on Tuesday afternoon and more than 60 people have been rescued. 

NDTV reported that three National Disaster Response Force teams and 12 fire department teams are assisting in the rescue. 

The cause of the collapse of the five-storey building, which was about seven years old, has not yet been established but some areas in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain. 

BBC reported that people living in the building said they rushed out when it started shaking.

Eyewitnesses told the media that they were alarmed by the loud noise as the building collapsed. They ran towards it as smoke began to rise from the debris.

They said they could hear people trapped under the rubble screaming for help. So they alerted the fire brigade and began rescue efforts immediately.

AFP meanwhile reported that the death toll in India from this year’s monsoon rains is more than 800.

More high-ranking officials face prosecution over COVID-19 funding fraud

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2020)

Two provincial governors and two former governors were on Tuesday referred to the Attorney General’s Office on suspicion of embezzlement of COVID-19 funds, sources have confirmed.

The fraud suspects are Wardak Governor Abdul Yamin Muzaffaruddin, Badakhshan Governor Zakaria Sawda, former Nuristan governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum and former Herat Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi.

This comes after former Public Health Minister, Ferozuddin Feroz, and a number of current and former health officials were referred to the AGO on suspicion of misuse of authority and embezzlement of COVID-19 funds on Monday.

The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan said in a statement that the body was tasked in late June to investigate the issue following a presidential decree to this effect.

“According to Inspector Office’s findings, the former Public Health Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, along with four of the ministry’s deputies, including one current deputy minister, is suspected of misuse of authority and embezzlement of resources related to the Coronavirus,” the statement said.

In July, the Inspector General’s Office accused officials of mismanagement and warned that they could be prosecuted.

The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris told media at the time that officials failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.

The inspector general said the office’s initial findings indicate a lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditure, saying goods had been bought at a much higher price than the market value.

An example was that for a digital thermometer, in Badakhshan, the price had been 12,000 AFs, in Herat 24,000 AFs, and in Logar 91,000 AFs.
“Despite money having been allocated to fight the coronavirus, in some provinces, beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Haris said.

The Inspector General’s Office also found that although the government paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities, in some cases, bought used medical equipment and supplies.

