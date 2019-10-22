Afghanistan Leaves for 2020 AFC Futsal Championship Qualification

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2019)

Afghanistan National Futsal Team headed to Iran to participate in the AFC Futsal Championship 2020 Qualification, Afghanistan Football Federation said on Tuesday.

A total of 16 teams qualify to play in the final tournament.

Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Nepal will play in group A of the central and south zone.

The matches are played in the Urmia city of Iran between 23-25 October 2019.

Afghanistan will play its first match against Uzbekistan on October 23.

Top two teams of each group qualify for 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

Turkmenistan will host the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

In 2019, the National U20 Futsal Team of Afghanistan finished second in the AFC Futsal Championship after defeating Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.