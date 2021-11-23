Afghanistan is the saddest country in the world

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2021)

According to the latest report from the World Population Survey on the happiest countries in the world, Afghanistan was ranked the saddest country in the world for the second year in a row.

The report, published on the World Population Survey website, shows the happiest and saddest countries in 2021.

Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are currently at the top of the list of happiest countries in the world, according to the report.

Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana and Lesotho are also at the bottom of the list.

The survey includes 146 countries, with Afghanistan at the bottom of the list.

This assessment comes as Afghan citizens have been grappling with war, poverty and hunger for decades.