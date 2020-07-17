Latest News
Afghanistan, Iran to sign agreement for comprehensive cooperation: sources
A document for “comprehensive cooperation” between Afghanistan and Iran would be signed during the next three months, sources said.
Sources told Ariana News that based on the document, Iran will cooperate with Afghanistan in the economic, cultural, educational, and security sectors; in exchange, Iran wants Afghanistan to back down from its stance about Helmand water.
Have Kabul and Tehran reached an agreement on Helmand water?
According to some sources, based on a comprehensive document to be signed between Kabul and Tehran in the coming months, the Afghan government will cut its position on the waters of Hamun and Helmand, and in return, Iran will cooperate with Afghanistan into economic, cultural and security fields.
Ali Ahmad Osmani, a former energy and water minister, said: “The downstream country that claims to own the litigation must prove that it has the right. When it is possible to prove it, they have used this water for years. If it fails to prove it, the job is done.”
But what is the comprehensive document?
The document includes five committees, including the Water Committee, the Immigrant Affairs Committee, the Cultural Committee, the Security Committee, and the Economy and Transit Committee.
Afghanistan and Iran began talks on signing the document several years ago, when Hanif Atmar was a National Security Council adviser, and now, with Mr. Atmar at the Foreign Affairs Minister, the document is expected to be finalized in less than three months.
“Water must be transformed from a matter of conflict to a matter of cooperation between the two countries. It is not right for people on one side of the border to be thirsty and the other side to be irrigated,” said Abbas Iraqchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the matter, but the ministry expects the signing of the document to end the water dispute between the two countries.
Taliban accused US of violating Doha deal
Sohail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political bureau in Qatar, said US forces have carried out drones strikes in “non-combat zone” in Helmand, Zabul and Ghazni provinces, claiming they have violated the Doha agreement.
“US forces today have carried out airstrikes on civilian areas in Helmand, Ghazni and Zabul provinces with their drones; this is against the Doha peace agreement which is not acceptable for the Taliban,” Shaheen said.
Failure to complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, US airstrikes on the Taliban, and the non-omission of the group’s commanders from the UN blacklist are cases in which the Taliban claim that the Doha peace agreement has been violated.
But the attack on the center of Samangan was a case in which the government and the United States called a violation of the Doha peace agreement by the Taliban. The government says it has made every effort to start negotiations between the Afghans, but it is the Taliban who have turned to war and made the peace process complicated.
The Afghan government’s peace negotiating team with the Taliban says the government has shown goodwill with the release of Taliban prisoners and the start of unconditional peace talks, and now is the time for the Taliban to give the green light.
“The Afghan government has shown a lot of goodwill towards the Taliban, the Taliban need to show goodwill,” said Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government’s peace negotiating team with the Taliban.
Coinciding with the criticism, Sultan Barakat, director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute, published a letter with the names of 45 Afghan civil and political activists, saying he had invited them to an informal meeting in Doha, Qatar, in the near future.
Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources
Following the Afghan government’s demand for providing a revised list of Taliban prisoners, the group rejected the offer and insisted on the release of all those inmates mentioned in the list already shared with the government.
Sources close to the Taliban said the group has asked the Afghan government to clarify why the group’s remaining 600 prisoners have not been released, or for an impartial delegation to look into the demands of the Taliban and the government in connection with their release.
The government is not releasing 600 Taliban prisoners and is urging the group to prepare a new list of 600 detainees so that the process of releasing 5,000 Taliban inmates can be pursued under the Doha Peace Agreement.
Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban, said: “600 people have not been released. The reason is needed to be clarified. In this case, an impartial commission should investigate why these prisoners are not being released.”
Islamabad also considers the non-release of 600 Taliban prisoners controversial.
“As stated in the agreement, 4,199 Taliban prisoners have been released to date. A number of prisoners still need to be released, up to 5,000, which will lead to talks between Afghans,” said Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan. “Of the remaining 800 detainees, 600 are controversial.”
Politicians believe that such actions challenge the opportunity to start peace Intra-Afghan talks.
The United Nations, meanwhile, tweeted that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have to pave the way for the start of the Intra-Afghan dialogue. The organization emphasizes that negotiation is the only option for peace in Afghanistan.
The only way to peace in #Afghanistan is through talks. All actors must create conditions for intra-Afghan negotiations to start & succeed. Time to show real commitment to peace & compassion for all Afghans by ending the high levels of violence now. pic.twitter.com/9ebYWZEhhJ
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) July 16, 2020
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days.
The Ministry of Public Health said in a daily COVID-19 update that the death cases were reported in Kabul (22), Herat (1), Logar (6), and Kapisa (3).
It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country.
The cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 109, Herat 20, Paktia 4, Takhar 4, Nangarhar 1, Logar 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 2, Maidan Wardak 1, Kunar 2, Ghor 11, and Panjsher 3.
According to the updates, 327 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospitals after receiving treatment.
So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan.
There are 13,830,933 cases tested positive worldwide, with 590,401 deaths and 7,735,623 recoveries.
