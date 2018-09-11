Afghanistan, India to Hold Second Joint Trade Show in Mumbai Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2018 6:38 pm)

For the second time, Afghanistan, and India will hold a joint trade and investment show in Mumbai on September 12.

The event sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), aimed at exploring ways to strengthen regional economic ties.

During the event, Afghanistan’s finest textiles, carpets, gems, and jewelry will be on display for international buyers.

The U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass is also expected to join the Afghan and Indian government officials and business representatives at the event.

“The United States wants Afghanistan to succeed. We are committed to helping everyone in this society working to create a future Afghanistan in which all its citizens can live in peace and dignity. That includes Afghan businesses – the private sector,” Bass said in a statement.

Last year, the “Passage to Prosperity” conference was held in Delhi and was attended by more than 1000 Afghan, Indian, and international entrepreneurs, produced more than $27 million in business contracts and another $240 million in investment deals.

“This year, we expect to build off that foundation. This event showcases the best of Afghan commerce and industry. It is a platform for Afghans to help the world understand there is much more to this country than violence and conflict,” Bass said.

According to the U.S. envoy, the event enables Afghan businesses to reach new markets, expand their networks, and forge business and investment deals that grow the economy and create new employment.

“Afghanistan is a country blessed with rich resources and a vast economic potential. Turning that potential into reality depends on you, the Afghan people –your hardwork, creativity and determination to create a better future for your children,” Bass said.

“In Mumbai, a wider audience – potential new friends – will have a chance to see and learn about the opportunities that await them in Afghanistan. We stand ready to help them – and all of you – succeed and prosper,” he added.