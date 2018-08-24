Afghanistan Includes Hazratullah Zazai in ODI Squad against Ireland

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2018 3:56 pm)

Afghanistan has included left-handed batsman Hazratullah Zazai in the squad for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), following his brilliant display of batting in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland.

Hazratullah Zazai was only part of the visitors’ T20I squad but has been included in the ODIs after his impressive performance in the first two T20I against host Ireland.

According to an online statement released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the 20-year-old Zazai’s inclusion was recommended by the Head Coach and Selection Committee and approved by ACB Chairman Atif Mashal.

Zazai’s quick-fire 74 off just 33 balls in the first match, followed by 82 off 54 balls in the second match have granted Afghanistan the three-match T20I series (2-0) with final match to be played on Friday.

Before the current series, Hazratullah Zazai has played just one game for Afghanistan’s national team and it was a T20I match against UAE back in 2016 when only managed to score 18 off 24 balls.

T20I Squad:

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Aftab Alam, and Farid Malik.

ODI Squad:

Mohammad Shahzad, Javid Ahmadi, Ehsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Aftab Alam, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, Wafadar Momand and Hazratullah Zazai.