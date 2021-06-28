Afghanistan holds successful one-day product expo in China

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)

The Ministry of Trade and Industry held a one day expo of Afghan products in Beijing in China on Sunday, the ministry said.

The exhibition, titled Afghan Bazaar, showcased goods by a number of local companies including carpets, saffron and jewelry and handicrafts.

The expo was warmly welcomed by hundreds of visitors, including Chinese officials, ambassadors, foreign diplomats living in Beijing, representatives of Chinese chambers of commerce and trade unions, Chinese businessmen and a large number of Beijing citizens.

An estimated 800 people flocked to the expo Sunday, said the ministry.

This expo provided a good opportunity to introduce and market Afghanistan’s goods and aimed to pave the way for stronger trade ties between the two countries, the ministry said.

“This year, expos will be held in regional countries and around the world, and the ministry is also in talks with officials of foreign ministries of trade in the region and the world under the name of Afghan Bazaar [to promote export of] the country’s products,” read the statement.

The expo was held in cooperation with the embassy of Afghanistan on the occasion of the opening of the Afghan Chamber of Culture in Beijing.