Business
Afghanistan gets its first shipment from Iran by railway
The first shipment of Iranian products arrived this week in Afghanistan via a new $75 million railroad that links Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Herat.
This week’s shipment was dispatched as a trial run to detect possible problems on the route, Iranian media reports stated.
Construction of the railway began in April 2007 and was due to finish in 2009, but was delayed.“The first consignment of goods imported from Iran which included 500 tonnes of cement entered the country [Afghanistan] via the Herat-Khaf railway,” an Afghan official from Herat said.
The 130 km long Khaf-Herat railway is strategically important as it gives Afghanistan easy access to Iranian ports at Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.
According to the Afghanistan Railway Authority, the railway forms one of its most important regional connectivity projects, as it will provide the land-locked country with a link to Iranian ports and rail networks, Turkey, and Europe, Iranian media stated.
Freight traffic is predicted to be around two million tonnes a year, with imports to include oil, construction materials, and food and exports to include grain, dried fruit, plants and medical items.
The operation of a passenger service via this railway is also being considered. According to initial studies, passenger traffic could reach 321,000 passengers in a year.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that “while the Khaf-Herat railway is to be inaugurated in the coming days as a symbol of great cooperation between the two countries, it is inevitable to take care of the suspicious actions of the ill-wishers of our relations [between Tehran and Kabul]”.
Mehr news agency reported that Iran’s exports to Afghanistan are projected to reach $2.7 billion by March next year.
Business
Pakistan to build railway line between Chaman and Spin Boldak
Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced plans to link Pakistan with Afghanistan by railway with a line from Chaman to Spin Boldak.
Ahmed said in the first phase Pakistan would lay around 11km of railway track from Chaman to Spin Boldak, and that a survey had already been completed in this regard, Dawn News reported.
He also said the Chaman-Spin Boldak railway line could later be extended to Kandahar if the Afghan government expressed its willingness.
He said that linking Chaman with Spin Boldak by railway would further promote trade between the two neighbouring countries.
Referring to the government’s decision to restart the Quetta-Chaman passenger train, the railways minister said that it was running successfully and Pakistan Railways had decided to hand over the operation of the Quetta-Chaman train to the private sector, Dawn News reported.
He also said there was a plan to resume services of more passenger trains from Quetta, but due to Covid-19 a large number of people were avoiding travelling by train.
Business
Govt to call for tenders for 68 mines across Afghanistan
Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said on Thursday that of 108 mines in 23 provinces, the High Economic Council has approved the launch of a tender process for 68 of these mines.
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Haroon Chakhansuri said 800 million AFs will be invested in these mines.
According to Chakhansuri, the annual revenue generation from these mines will be between 150 and 170 million AFs and 3,000 jobs will be created.
“Mines with a high income will be focused on. The mineral extraction process will take place in three parts, first small mines after that mid-size mines and at the end large mines,” stated Chakhansuri.
He also said that they will start work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project by the end of the month but did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, investors said that wide-spread corruption in government and the presence of armed groups are challenges facing the mining industry.
International organizations and the government also said that illegal extraction of minerals from mines is a substantial source of income for armed groups.
“Private sector is willing to invest in mining but the government should pay attention to our demands. We need the mines and have the capacity to extract the minerals,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, head of the association of steel factories.
In 2007 the United States Geological Service did a study and discovered nearly $1 trillion in untapped mineral deposits in Afghanistan, far beyond any previously known reserves.
The previously unknown deposits — including huge veins of iron, copper, cobalt, gold and critical industrial metals like lithium — are so big and include so many minerals that are essential to modern industry that Afghanistan could eventually be transformed into one of the most important mining centers in the world.
At the time, an internal Pentagon memo, for example, stated that Afghanistan could become the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,” a key raw material in the manufacture of batteries.
However, the industry has not only been dogged by corruption but it is also dominated by warlords and insurgents and largely goes unregulated, and under-developed.
Business
TAPI construction to start in Herat next year
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri on Thursday said that construction work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline Project will kick off next year.
Speaking at a press conference Chakhansuri said the ministry has established an effective coordination mechanism between government institutions involved in the TAPI project and also with international institutions and TAPI partners.
“Fortunately, all the administrative, technical and legal problems of the TAPI project have been resolved and the practical work of this project will start next year in Herat province,” said Chakhansuri.
The minister also said that another project the ministry is working on is the construction of a 94.5 km-long gas pipeline from Sheberghan, capital city of Jawzjan province, to Mazar-e-Sharif and construction work will start in the next three months.
“The gas that will be transferred from Sheberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif through this pipeline will be used to generate 50 megawatts of electricity,” said Chakhansuri.
The minister said that soon 67 projects that have been approved by the High Economic Council will be put out to tender in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and after the completion of the process companies that meet the standards will be awarded the contracts.
“These 67 projects will add 150 to 170 million Afghanis to Afghanistan’s national income, in addition to which 5 million Afghanis will be invested in these projects for five years and will directly provide employment to 3,000 people,” Chakhansuri said.
