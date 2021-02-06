Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2021)

Afghanistan received its first batch of new banknotes from Poland last week, following an agreement signed with Warsaw early last year.

The Polish Embassy said in a statement that the banknotes have been printed on paper that has an anti-pollution coating, making it more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.

The pictures and the design also now “put them pretty much on par with the crisp currency notes anywhere in the world,” the statement read.

The bank notes have been produced using the latest technology which ensures more durability and the notes have a higher protection level against chemical solvents which prevents them from soiling, the embassy stated.

Afghanistan awarded the $8 million contract to Poland early last year – to the Polish Security Printing Works (PSPW).