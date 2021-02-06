Business
Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland
Afghanistan received its first batch of new banknotes from Poland last week, following an agreement signed with Warsaw early last year.
The Polish Embassy said in a statement that the banknotes have been printed on paper that has an anti-pollution coating, making it more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.
The pictures and the design also now “put them pretty much on par with the crisp currency notes anywhere in the world,” the statement read.
The bank notes have been produced using the latest technology which ensures more durability and the notes have a higher protection level against chemical solvents which prevents them from soiling, the embassy stated.
Afghanistan awarded the $8 million contract to Poland early last year – to the Polish Security Printing Works (PSPW).
Business
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Nimruz residents and Kamal Khan Dam officials celebrated on Wednesday as the reservoir behind the dam started filling up with water.
Officials said the construction of the dam, which will be used for hydro-electric and irrigation purposes, is located in the Chahar Burjak district of Nimruz, is underway.
Local officials stated that the dam will be officially inaugurated soon.
Once construction is complete, the dam will irrigate an estimated 80 hectares of land.
The dam has a capacity of 52 cubic meters of water and will produce nine Megawatts of electricity.
According to Fatima Murchal, Presidential Deputy Spokesperson, the dam’s reservoir filling up with water finally, after seven years.
She said the Kamal Khan Dam is a key project to control Afghanistan’s water along the Helmand river.
Business
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
Speaking at the event, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Sardor Umurzakov said peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to development, economic growth and increased regional cooperation.
Business
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Japan has announced its decision to provide over $122 million to support humanitarian and development programs in Afghanistan for the year 2021.
In a statement issued on Monday, by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, this aid “is a vigorous step forward in realizing Japan’s pledge delivered at the Geneva Conference in November 2020, where Foreign Minister Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu affirmed Japan’s long-lasting friendship with and support for the people of Afghanistan, and pledged financial assistance up to 180 million USD per year between 2021 and 2024, a figure
comparable to the past four years.”
The embassy stated that this $122.2 million contribution forms a part of Japan’s assistance to Afghanistan to be disbursed in 2021.
“It will enable implementation of 17 humanitarian and development assistance projects orchestrated by various organizations throughout the country, aiming for the betterment of livelihoods through multiple approaches,” read the statement.
“Enhanced security sector plays an essential role in the Afghan-led nation building as we gaze at peace on the horizon. Our continuous contribution to the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA) exemplifies Japan’s commitment for a peaceful Afghanistan, as LOTFA is a significant multi donor program that plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s security sector,” said Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi.
“In light of the global pandemic, we also believe that assistance for vulnerable segment of the population who are most severely affected is essential. We truly hope that this new support will contribute to bringing about as many joyous smiles of Afghan people as possible,” he said.
Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various
fields including security, agriculture, rural development, human capacity
development, education, health, infrastructure, culture and humanitarian
assistance for many years.
With the upcoming disbursement of $122.2 million, the cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 will amount to $6.9 billion.
US appeals for information on kidnapped American
Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland
Six wounded in Kabul shop explosion
Taliban warns of ‘major war’ if US reneges on Doha deal
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Turkmen FM in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
-
Latest News5 days ago
Concerns raised over ministers not having yet been sworn in
-
Latest News5 days ago
Well known Kabul official and media owner narrowly escapes death
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA finds torture still prolific across all Afghan detention facilities