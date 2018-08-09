Afghanistan Gets Control of Its Airspace After 26 Years

(Last Updated On: August 09, 2018 3:06 pm)

After a 26-year gap, Afghanistan’s civilian air traffic control system was able to stand on its own.

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday officially inaugurated a new radar system located in Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital Kabul.

Shahhussain Murtazawi, a spokesman for President Ghani, said that by using the new system the Afghan government is able to take control of the country’s airspace for the first time since 1992.

Mahmood Shah Habibi, the Director General of Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has told that the new system is installed in 36 areas across the country and is able to control Afghanistan’s airspace.

The official estimated the cost of the radar system about $30 million with an annual $10 million budget for its maintenance.

This comes as the U.S. and NATO forces had the control of Afghanistan’s airspace since 2001.