Afghanistan Gear Up for Bangladesh T20I Series

(Last Updated On: June 02, 2018 3:52 pm)

Afghanistan is set to play three-match T20I series with Bangladesh, starting from June 3 (Sunday) at Dehradun, India.

The home side the matches on 3rd, 5th and 7th of June at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, followed by one-off Test match against India in Bengaluru on June 14.

Previously, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced a 16-man squad for the series including Asghar Stanikzai (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Najeebullah Tarakai, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi , Gulbadin Naib, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, and Aftab Alam.

On Friday, both sides played a practice match ahead of the series which was ended in favor of the home side.

Bangladesh batted first and set a target of 146 runs for Afghanistan A to chase in 20 overs. Afghanistan A chased down the target in the 17.2 overs. Opener Hazratullah Zazai scored unbeaten 69 runs while Mohammad Nabi and Shafiqulah Shafaq remained not on 32 and 28 runs respectively.

So far Afghanistan have played only on T20I against Bangladesh. It was back in 2014 in a group stage match of ICC World T20 which Bangladesh won the match by 9 wickets.