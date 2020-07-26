Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2020)

Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year, the production of agricultural products and fresh fruit has increased by 25 percent compared to last year.

They consider the next two months important in the production and export of agricultural products and say that at the end of these two months, they will share the exact figures with the people.

Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say agricultural production was low last year, but this year, agricultural production, especially in the fresh fruit sector, has increased significantly. According to them, they have worked a lot with farmers and gardeners in the capacity building sector this year.

“According to the reports of our local colleagues, it has been determined that our products have increased by 25% compared to last year,” said Akbar Rostami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Maldives.

The Chamber of Agriculture acknowledges the increase in agricultural products and says that now the Ministry of Commerce must find domestic and foreign markets for agricultural products.

“We accept that our products have increased, but serious measures must be taken for marketing,” said Mirwais Hajizadah, deputy director of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade says that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, trade in the country faced difficulties, but now they have been able to export agricultural products.

Jawad Dabir, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “At the beginning of the current fiscal year, we faced problems in the export sector, but now our exports are going to the markets of the countries in the region. Efforts are also being made to reach global markets.”

Economists are still critical of export policy, saying serious measures should be taken.