Afghanistan falls 34 places in World Press Freedom Index
Afghanistan moved 34 places down to No. 156 on a 2022 international ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released on Tuesday.
The media watchdog said the Islamic Emirate’s rise to power in Afghanistan has had serious repercussions for the respect of press freedom and the safety of journalists, especially women.
It said that 43 percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared in the space of three months after the fall of the previous government.
Of the 10,780 people working in Afghan newsrooms (8,290 men and 2,490 women) at the beginning of August, only 4,360 were still working in December (3,950 men and 410 women), or four out of ten journalists, the group said.
RSF said that more than four in five women have lost their jobs since the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), whereas only one in two men have (52%).
According to the watchdog, the deteriorating economic condition has also undermined the media and made journalism more precarious.
RSF ranked 180 countries in the global press freedom index.
Norway holds the No.1 spot, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Ireland.
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, China, Turkmenistan, Iran and North Korea are among countries that are placed after Afghanistan on the ranking.
Uzbekistan denies reports it violated Afghan airspace
Uzbekistan’s authorities have denied reports that it has violated Afghanistan’s airspace by flying drones over the neighboring country.
“Some media and social networks have been disseminating information about the supposed violation of Afghanistan’s airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Republic of Uzbekistan,” Uzbekistan’s defense ministry said in a statement on May 1.
“This information absolutely does not correspond to reality. The air forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan have not violated the airspace of neighboring states.”
Earlier, Russia’s Sputnik news agency publishing a video suggested that drones spotted flying over the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, 80 kilometers from the border with Uzbekistan, were Uzbek-manufactured.
Last month, Daesh claimed to have launched a rocket attack against Uzbekistan from Afghanistan. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, however, rejected the group’s claim.
Thomas West says Afghanistan is still a priority for Washington
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West says Washington has not forgotten Afghanistan but that the Islamic Emirate (IEA) needs to fulfil its commitments in order to be recognized as the legitimate government by the international community.
In an interview with Ariana News, West said the leaders of the Islamic Emirate can gain global legitimacy by fulfilling their obligations including allowing women to work and all girls to go to school.
West said that it would be difficult for IEA leaders to gain legitimacy unless the leaders of the caretaker government in Afghanistan change their ways.
“I do not think that with the behavior of the Taliban (IEA), they will gain legitimacy; the Taliban (IEA) will have the opportunity to gain legitimacy by implementing their commitments step-by-step, but the United States will follow a regular process; although the talks are officially stopped, but contacts with the Taliban (IEA) continue,” West said.
The US diplomat called on the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to allow girls of all ages to go to school and women to work, and said that if the heads of the caretaker government did so, they would take a step towards global legitimacy.
“Contrary to their commitments, the Taliban (IEA) did not allow girls to go to school, but they still have a chance. Our hopes have not been completely dashed; Taliban (IEA) leaders pledged to us at the China summit, and we still hope they let girls go to school and women work,” West added.
Asked if the issue of Afghanistan is a priority for the United States and the international community, West said: “Yes, Afghanistan is still a priority for the United States, and the US leadership is still paying attention to Afghanistan. No, Afghanistan has not been forgotten, even the issue of Afghanistan is a priority for us over Ukraine.”
He also said the US military presence in Afghanistan over the past 20 years managed to defeat and destroy terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda.
Ghani releases Eid message, urges against ‘monopoly’ of power
Former Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who is currently living in exile, said in an Eid ul-Fitr message on Saturday that the current situation in Afghanistan is dangerous and that Afghans need to learn from the past and accept each other.
In an audio message of 28 minutes, posted on his Facebook page, Ghani did not name the Islamic Emirate or the IEA government directly, but it appeared that his message was also aimed at the current authorities.
Ghani fled the country on August 15 last year which led to the immediate collapse of the former government. Within hours, the IEA stepped in to fill the power vacuum. Since then, Ghani has kept a low profile and is believed to be living in Dubai.
In his Eid message, he said: “We must learn from history that all must accept each other. And if there is an emphasis on monopoly of power, the situation will get worse.”
“Afghans cannot be convinced by force. All Afghans need to talk to each other on a national consensus and come to a road map that aims for a prosperous, free and neutral Afghanistan. How we can reach out and work for prosperity and life, not for destruction and death,” he said.
Ghani also mentioned the recent bombings in Afghanistan and warned that once this started it is difficult to stop such actions.
“Once the door of explosions and suicide is opened, it is difficult to close this scourge again. But with national consensus and mutual acceptance, there is only one way out.”
On education,Ghani suggested that technology be used more so as to educate students remotely.
“Today, we do not have to educate children in schools, just like in the past. It can be equated with all in home, village, mosques and other places. The key is for them to realize that they have the potential to change their lives and the lives of their communities and make a difference,” he said.
According to Ghani, Afghanistan could benefit from the “successful experiences” of other Islamic countries.
Regarding Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Ghani emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with foreign countries especially neighboring countries, and said that the development of the Asian continent was at an all-time high and something that was necessary.
“We need to work with all our neighbors, with all Asian countries, and with the rest of the world, for the benefit of both us and them.”
He also touched on the current economic crisis in the country and suggested that to overcome the problem national consultations were needed.
He said he had a short-term and long-term vision for economic recovery, stating that his “approach has always been to consult with the people, because individual intellect is not superior and we must always come to a conclusion together.”
Ghani also mentioned Afghans abroad and said that Afghans in foreign countries do not enjoy the same rights as they do in their own country.
“In a foreign country there is all despair. But at home together, there is the honor of all.”
