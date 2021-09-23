Latest News
Afghanistan faces severe medicine shortage amid Forex restrictions
Afghanistan is now faced with medicine shortage due to disrupted border crossings and limited operation of banks.
Almost all medicine in Afghanistan is imported from neighboring countries, such as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Iran and Turkey.
However, the border crossings between Afghanistan and its neighbors were disrupted in the lead-up to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover, and normal operations are yet to resume.
Worse still, wholesalers have been unable to complete transactions due to the limited operation of banks.
“Yes, since the takeover, banks are closed [for international transactions]. As the banks are closed, we can’t transfer payments to suppliers. If we don’t transfer money to the suppliers legally, they will not be able to deliver us the medicine and prices will definitely rise. When demand is high, and supply is low, the prices naturally go up. We are facing a shortage in supply of essential medicine,” said Rohullah Alokozay, President of GPS Pharma, Reuters reported.
Officials said the number of visitors at government hospitals has increased since the change of regime. The good news is that international donors have increased their focus towards government hospitals.
“In fact, we have even more visiting patients. Fortunately, we got more attention from UNICEF and the WHO, especially, towards our hospital which is a children’s hospital. They didn’t have enough focus in the last few years, but in the last month they increased our medical supply,” said Noor ul Haq Yousufzai, president of Indira Gandhi Institute for Children’s Health.
In fact, the government hospitals didn’t have enough medical facilities in the past three to four years due to lengthy procurement processes and the problem of corruption.
Government hospitals were not able to provide medicines to patients despite the continued funding in the previous regime.
“On one hand, prices have increased, while on the other hand, the people have become poorer. This has affected the doctors, patients and the society. Even in the former regime, patients used to buy their medicine at the market. We used to prescribe the medicine. Patients were not provided even with a single pill from the hospital,” said Dr. M. Fayaz Safi, Head of Medical Doctors’ Association in Afghanistan.
Many of the problems in the health sector have been left over from the previous regime. Wahid Majrooh, former acting minister of public health in the previous government said the former Afghan authorities had tried to solve the issues in coordination with stakeholders, but efforts were unsuccessful.
“And it led us to having few or no supplies, and most of our health facilities including essential medicine, fuel, oxygen, staff salary. We have been trying to work with different stakeholders to see if we can fulfil the urgent needs, but we haven’t been able to do it successfully,” said Majrooh.
China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end
China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the various unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible, Reuters reported.
According to the report economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang at a virtual G20 foreign ministers meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to the country’s people and be used by its own people, and not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure on Afghanistan, he said.
UK’s PM says future aid to Afghanistan hinges on IEA’s anti-terror stance
The United Kingdom has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a harbor for terrorist groups.
In an interview with NBC on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that future aid of the international community to Afghanistan depends on the IEA’s commitments in counter-terrorism.
“What we’ve got to do, is work together as the West to say to the new authorities in Afghanistan, in Kabul, look you want our cash, we want to engage with you but Afghanistan can’t be a breeding ground for terror anymore,” Johnson stated.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Iman Khan, meanwhile, said that Islamabad along with regional countries would make a “collective” decision on whether to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan or not.
In an interview with BBC, Khan stated: “All neighbors will get together and see how they progress…Whether to recognize them or not will be a collective decision.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, stated Afghanistan wants to expand its relations with foreign countries based on its national interests.
“As far as the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan is concerned, we are committed to developing foreign relations. We want to have a positive and good relationship. We want such a relationship based on good diplomatic principles and based on neutral economic relations,” Mujahid said.
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
Representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan have met with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund and other officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss international recognition of the new government.
A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said its representatives would work to persuade the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate government and to prevent an economic crisis in Afghanistan.
“The meeting was focused more on how to force the international community to recognize the government in Afghanistan,” said Saeed Khosti, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Emirate.
Photos from the meeting show that Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, as well as China’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong were present.
Attending the meeting from the IEA’s side were members of the interim government, including acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Minister of Finance Hedayatullah Badri.
“One of the goals of this visit could be to discuss the cabinet, which should be comprehensive,” said Tafseer Seyaposh, an Afghan women’s rights activist.
Meanwhile, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah say they have discussed the need for an inclusive government with representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan.
In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Karzai said it was critical to have an inclusive government that was acceptable to everyone.
“Bringing peace of mind and a peaceful life to people is the first; The government should be inclusive and all the people should consider themselves partners in it, and secondly; The values that are respected by the people, such as unity and national unity and independence of life, should be realized, and thirdly, the prosperity of the country; the only way is for all people to see themselves in the body of government and all educated, both men and women,” Karzai said.
So far no country has yet recognized the new government in Afghanistan stating that they will do so once an inclusive government has been formed and when assurances are given on preserving human rights and women’s rights, along with assurances that Afghan territory will not be used to launch attacks against any countries.
