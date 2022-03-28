Business
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
Dozens of cargo trucks left Afghanistan on Monday in what marked the first consignment of exports to Europe since the Islamic Emirate took over the country in August last year.
The convoy left from the western province of Herat and will travel through the Lapis Lazuli route, an international trade route that was inaugurated in 2018.
The shipment involves nearly 30 trucks carrying commodities such as pistachios, sesame, cumin, carpets and almonds, said Yonus Qazizada, the provincial director of trade and investment in Herat.
He said that the commodities worth $5 million are bound for European and Arab countries.
The Lapis Lazuli corridor begins from Torghundi in Herat and continues to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.
This is the second Afghan convoy of exports through Lapis Lazuli since the corridor was inaugured in December 2018.
The first convoy carried dried fruits, herbs and textiles.
Meanwhile, the union of exporters in the western zone said exports increased by 40 percent in 1400 solar year as compared to the previous year.
“This suggests that expectations have grown and economic activities have increased. Unlike the propaganda that is spread, it is a great achievement to dispatch a convoy abroad,” said Mohammad Rafiq Shahir, head of the experts’ council of Herat.
Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will be a ‘game-changer’: Pakistani official
Pakistan’s Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said this weekend that the proposed railway line project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would prove to be a game-changer for the region.
Addressing a trilateral working meeting between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in Termez city in Uzbekistan, Ahsan said the 600-km long railway line project – the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project – would have enormous economic benefits for the region.
He also said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are poised to play a major role in the future political and economic disposition of the region, Pakistan’s The Nation reported.
According to him, Pakistan location is the shortest, most economical, and easiest land connectivity route for Central Asia to the Arabian Sea, especially for Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
He said also noted the importance of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and said the extension could potentially help Afghanistan become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), The Nation reported.
“This Trans-Afghan Railway project is the most economical and shortest route connecting Central Asia with Pakistan’s ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim,” Ahsan said.
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
Afghanistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Saturday that efforts are underway to make the country self-reliant in every field.
Addressing a gathering to mark the 26th farmer festival, Baradar said that supporting and modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture are among the priorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“Supporting agriculture sector, water canals, greenhouses, modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture, distributing seeds, finding markets for agricultural products are the priorities of the Islamic Emirate,” said Baradar.
Meanwhile, acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that efforts are underway to find markets for domestic products.
The official called on investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector.
“We ask investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector. We are committed to provide facilities to our investors,” said Minister Abdul Rahman Rashid.
Coinciding with the farmer festival, a domestic products expo also kicked off in Badam-Bagh area of Kabul city on Saturday.
“Business are not running well nowadays. There isn’t rush. People don’t buy as much as they used to do in the past,” said Safiullah, a participant of the exhibition.
“The level of sales is good, however, lesser number of people are visiting as compared to last year,” said Hazrat Gul, another participant.
Women also took part in the expo to find market for their agriculture products.
“Our products are honey, cumin, Badakhshan cake etc. I have been participating in the expo for the last 10 years. The markets are not good this year,” said Mari Gul, a participant of the expo.
Shaima Yosufzai, another participant of the expo, said: “Our products are jam, dried garlic and other dried materials. We prepare and sell them.”
This is the first farmer festival that is celebrated in Afghanistan since IEA took power in August last year.
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Russian producers plan to resume liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to Afghanistan in March, rail data in Refinitiv Eikon showed, after they lost traditional westbound routes due to the Ukraine conflict.
Russian producers have not supplied LPG to Afghanistan since mid-2020 amid coronavirus-related restrictions and weak profitability, Reuters reported.
The Gas Processing Plant (GPP) in the Russian city of Orenburg owned by Kazrosgaz, the joint venture of Kazakh state-owned Kazmunaigaz and Russia’s Gazprom, plans to ship to Afghanistan 10,000 tonnes of LPG, rail data showed.
Kazrosgaz could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kazrosgaz used to ship LPG cargoes from the Orenburg plant by rail mainly to the Ukrainian port of Izmail and to Belarus, but the Ukraine conflict prompted the company to look at alternative routes.
Lukoil’s Permnefteorgsintez and Omskiy Kautschuk plants plan to export to Afghanistan in March more than 10,500 tonnes of LPG, the rail data showed.
Russian rail has banned LPG shipments to Ukraine and Russian Azov Sea and Black Sea ports, which used to handle a large part of LPG exports from Russia and Kazakhstan. LPG exports to Belarus were suspended due to overstocking in the country.
Russian LPG producers considered redirecting LPG volumes to Afghanistan as exports have become more profitable amid falling prices in Russia’s domestic market.
