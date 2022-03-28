Sport
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Afghanistan’s national futsal team drew 2-2 today in a warm-up match against the powerful Asian champions Iran.
The Afghan national futsal team is in Group B of the Asian Cup qualifiers and will play Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Nepal.
The tournament will be held in Kyrgyzstan from April 1 to 15, 2022 (next month), with the first and second teams from each group advancing to the Asian Cup.
Sport
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
The Indian Premier League cricket got underway Saturday for its 15th edition as 10 teams battle it out for the Twenty20 title.
This year, all matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.
For local cricket fans, Ariana Television will bring the matches to them live throughout the tournament after ATN secured the rights to broadcast in Afghanistan.
Today, Sunday, fans can tune in to Ariana Television from 2pm to watch Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians.
On Sunday, AFP Sport highlighted the five players to watch in the two-month extravaganza.
Among the five is Afghan cricketing hero, Rashid Khan, who continues to make his country proud.
The five players to watch, according to AFP Sport, are:
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
The recently dethroned India captain will be desperate to end his recent dry run with the bat, having not scored an international century since November 2019, and finally win an IPL title.
Kohli, who has also stepped down as Bangalore skipper, has been the team’s go-to batsman alongside the now-retired AB de Villiers. This season they will have veteran fellow South African Faf du Plessis.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Bangalore will be in contention for their maiden title if “King Kohli” delivers 75 percent of his 973 runs in 2016 when his team finished runners-up.
Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings)
Punjab broke the bank for the England batsman and occasional spinner as the 28-year-old became the most expensive player in this season’s auction at $1.52 million.
Livingstone, who hit England’s fastest T20 century, in 42 balls, in a game against Pakistan last year, adds muscle to a Punjab batting line-up that includes skipper Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and England teammate Jonny Bairstow.
But former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said having Livingstone, who had an ordinary last season with Rajasthan Royals, will be a “gamble” for Punjab.
David Warner (Delhi Capitals)
The swashbuckling opener parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad after a poor season last year and joins Delhi Capitals under coach and fellow Australian Ricky Ponting.
The 35-year-old silenced his critics with a key role in Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph.
With 5,449 runs in 150 IPL matches, Warner will boost the batting-line up for Delhi, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who are still searching for their maiden IPL title.
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
It was a coup for the IPL newcomers to get the Afghan spin wizard for $2.3 million in the draft pick ahead of the auction.
He has bagged 105 wickets in 58 T20 internationals with his leg-spin and was a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 93 scalps in 76 IPL matches.
Rashid is one of the hottest properties in world cricket and beats the best with a deadly googly. He is also an excellent fielder and useful lower-order batsman.
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
A veteran of nearly 400 T20 matches, the bowling all-rounder will be key to Kolkata’s hopes of going one better than their runners-up finish last year.
Narine’s mystery spin and his ability to score quick runs as a left-handed batsman in the top or middle order helped Kolkata to title wins in 2012 and 2014.
The 33-year-old was retained along with fellow West Indian Andre Russell by Kolkata.
Pundit Harsha Bhogle called him a “T20 franchise beast”.
Sport
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to cement a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.
Argentina had already qualified for Qatar before Friday’s game and were on top throughout against the last-placed side in the South American qualifying group and the only one of the 10 South American sides never to reach the World Cup finals.
They got the breakthrough their pressure deserved 10 minutes before half-time when Nicolas Gonzalez knocked home Rodrigo De Paul’s inviting low cross from six meters out.
Substitute Angel Di Maria scored a lovely second in 79 minutes when he ran on to a through pass from De Paul and then chipped the ball over three Venezuelan defenders from outside the box.
Messi himself got the third three minutes later when he chested down a Di Maria pass before sclaffing the ball past a helpless keeper, Wuilker Farinez.
“We are very happy,” said De Paul, “we love playing in this shirt. The best thing about this group is that it treats every game as a final.”
“This is what it’s all about. Never letting up.”
The defeat was Venezuela’s 10th in their last 12 games and the win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run under coach Lionel Scaloni to 30 games going back to July 2019.
The home side, who were without four players suspended for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules ahead of September’s suspended game against Brazil, has never lost to Venezuela in eight home qualifiers.
The two-times world champions and current Copa America winners will be joined in Qatar by Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay, while Peru, Colombia and Chile are battling for fifth place and a playoff spot against a team from the Asian confederation.
The final round of games takes place next Tuesday.
Sport
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday confirmed that the national men’s team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and will play five T20Is against their hosts.
Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October, ACB said in a statement.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Afghanistan have ample experience of playing Ireland for over one decade, and it’s turning out to be a nice rivalry between the two teams. The confirmation of the dates for the series is a positive sight, as part of our build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“At the same time, we are looking forward to rescheduling our multi-format (a test and three ODIs) tour of Ireland in the near future,” he said.
Afghanistan last played Ireland in a T20I series in March 2021 in Greater Noida, India with Afghanistan winning the three-match series 2-1.
Both teams have met 19 times before in men’s T20Is, with Afghanistan dominating the head-to-head record by winning 14 of these games. Ireland won 4, while one game ended as no result.
Indonesian FM pledges support to Afghan educational institutions
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
10,700 tonnes of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan through Wagah
Qureshi urges the world to see Afghanistan as a ‘shared responsibility’
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
Saar: Upcoming Beijing meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
Saar: China’s plan to host regional meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: IEA’s efforts to bolster agriculture sector discussed
Tahawol: US canceling of talks with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia’s special envoy arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
N.Korea fires possible ballistic missile off east coast
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA quashes rumours of Baradar replacing Akhund as Prime Minister