Afghanistan Deadliest Place to Be a Journalist: Report

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2018)

Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest place for journalists in 2018, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday.

According to RSF, at least 63 journalists around the world were killed doing their jobs in 2018, with Afghanistan being the deadliest place for journalists worldwide.

The organization reported that violence against reporters rose 15 percent compared to 2017.

“The hatred of journalists that is voiced … by unscrupulous politicians, religious leaders and businessmen has tragic consequences on the ground, and has been reflected in this disturbing increase in violations against journalists,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a statement.

The group said in its annual report that Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest country for journalists in 2018, with 15 deaths, followed by Syria with 11 journalists killed in the country this year.

In April, a twin bombing in Kabul killed nine journalists and it is said that everywhere is a frontline in Afghanistan.

The Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are considered as the biggest threat to journalists in Afghanistan.