Afghanistan, deadliest country for children

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2020)

Afghanistan is considered as ‘the deadliest country for children’ in 2019.

Amnesty International, in its latest report, shows that some 2,400 children died in the first nine months of 2019 in Afghanistan.

The report blames the government forces for being reckless about children in their warfare.

Also, the report indicates that the Taliban and ISIS groups have caused most of the casualties to the children.

Omar Waraich, Deputy South Asia Director of Amnesty International, said, “Armed conflicts in Afghanistan have been increased, not decreased, and civilians are the ones who pay the price.”

Although the government forces were accused of being irresponsible about children, the ministry of defense denied the accusations, underling that the Taliban and ISIS are responsible for most of the children’s casualties.

Fawad Aman, the deputy spokesperson to the Ministry of Defense, said, “The main cause of civilian casualties in Afghanistan is the Taliban.”

Not long ago, the United Nations reported that in the last decade, more than 100,000 civilians had died in the course of the war.