Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world has prevented Afghan agricultural products from being exported abroad.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that efforts underway to resolve the issue, introducing a plan under which the government would buy agricultural products for consumption in domestic institutions.

According to the plan, the government would buy up to 50% of agricultural products for consumption for the use of governmental institutions, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the plan could prevent crops from spoiling.

According to the officials, the government has allocated 13.7 million AFN to implement the plan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture further says that the plan could create around 6,500 permanent jobs and about 100,000 temporary jobs across the country.