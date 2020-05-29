Afghanistan Cricket team to play test against Australia

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

Australia will host Afghanistan for test series in November as the country is lifting the restrictions.

Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed (ACB) saying that National Team is scheduled to play a one-off Test match against Australia from 21st to 25th November 2020.

Afghanistan national team scheduled to play a one-off Test match against @CricketAus from 21st to 25th November 2020 in Perth. Read more :https://t.co/OCoAGlkshO pic.twitter.com/Hd0HlcATUs — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 28, 2020

The day-night contest would be the first Test between the countries so far which will be held in Australia’s Perth, the organization said.

The ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai said he is looking forward to the contest and hopes that the match is played if the pandemic of COVID-19 is contained by then.

“Australia is a strong side in world cricket. However, our team will also be well prepared. The match will provide a great experience to them,” he added.

It comes as Australia has announced a schedule for its summer games, taking the first steps in resuming international cricket matches.