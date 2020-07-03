COVID-19
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 302 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours in the country.
The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), Nooristan (1).
It brings the total infections to 32,324 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
The deaths cases were reported as follows: Kabul (6), Kandahar (3), Paktia (2), Takhar (1).
According to the ministry, 1,290 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering their health.
The ministry added, so far, 17,331 have recovered from the virus.
There are 10,889,434 cases tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recoveries.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022
The Ministry of Public Health said Thursday that 33 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan as the country recorded 186 new cases.
The record of new cases shows a declined in the number of infections in the country.
Meanwhile, 436 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after receiving treatment.
“In the past 24 hours out of 341 samples 186 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus, 33 patients died and 436 others have recovered,” said Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health Masoma Jafari.
The cases were registered in Kabul 61, Herat 34, Daikundi 31, Kunduz 16, Balkh 14, Logar 7, Parwan 6, Kandahar 6, Baghlan 3, Laghman, Maidan Wardak and Paktia 2 in each, and Helmand and Nangahar witnessed 1-1 case in each.
It brings the total infections to 32022 with 806 deaths and 16607 recoveries in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,836 with 774 deaths
Twenty-eight Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
A COVID-19 updates surveillance released on Wednesday by the ministry shows that the death cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Nangarhar (2), Balkh (1), and Maidan Wardak (1).
It brings the total death fatalities to 774 in the country.
Meanwhile, 319 new confirmed cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as follows: Kabul 133, Herat 42, Kandahar 10, Balkh 8, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 14, Baghlan 5, Badghis 11, Logar 3, Wardak 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 1, Daikundi 56, Farah 21, Panjsher 1, Zabul 1.
The Health Ministry said that the total affected people reached to 31,836 in Afghanistan.
The surveillance indicates that 1,520 patients have recovered their health and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 15,651.
There are 10,498,090 cases tested positive worldwide, with 511,851 deaths and 5,374,764 recoveries.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 31,517
The Ministry of Public said Tuesday that Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have reached 31,517.
According to the ministry, 279 new have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded in Kabul 41, Herat 38, Kandahar 4, Balkh 1, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 2, Takhar 7, Bamyan 35, Badghis 13, Logar 6, Kunduz 11, Parwan 1, Maidan Wardak 2, Badakhshan 3, Kunar 2, Helmand 2, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 3, Ghor 68, Zabul 2, and Urozgan 3.
Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the lowest death cases in the past two weeks.
The death cases were reported as follows: Kabul (3), Herat (1), Kandahar (3), Balkh (1), Paktia (2), Takhar (1), and Ghor (1).
The ministry added that 197 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 745 Coronavirus patients have died while 14,036 people have recovered their health.
There are 10,302,867 cases tested positive worldwide, with 505,518 deaths and 5,253,988 recoveries.
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
Jamiat-e-Islami party picks new chairman, remove Salahuddin Rabbani
Sola: Pentagon’s report on Taliban ties with Al-Qaeda
Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda affiliate: Pentagon
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Morning News Show: Security situation in Takhar province
Sola: Pentagon’s report on Taliban ties with Al-Qaeda
Morning News Show: Coronavirus in Afghanistan
Tahawol: complexities in peace process
Sola: New developments in peace process
Zerbena: contracts to extract oil from Amu river terminated
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
- Latest News5 days ago
Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attacks undermining intra-Afghan negotiation prospect: EU
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
- Latest News5 days ago
US lists Afghanistan among worst human trafficking states
- Latest News4 days ago
Facebook, Twitter stocks drop 7%