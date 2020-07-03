Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 302 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the past 24 hours in the country.

The cases were recorded in Kabul (39), Herat (43), Kandahar (3), Balkh (3), Paktia (20), Takhar (9), Bamyan (57), Badghis (29), Logar (2), Parwan (1), Badakhshan (24), Kunar (1), Samangan (20), Ghor (12), Faryab (38), Nooristan (1).

It brings the total infections to 32,324 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 819 in Afghanistan, the ministry said.

The deaths cases were reported as follows: Kabul (6), Kandahar (3), Paktia (2), Takhar (1).

According to the ministry, 1,290 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering their health.

The ministry added, so far, 17,331 have recovered from the virus.

There are 10,889,434 cases tested positive worldwide, with 521,669 deaths and 5,771,673 recoveries.