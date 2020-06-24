Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.

The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.

Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.

The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.

The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.