COVID-19
Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths
The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.
The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.
According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.
Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.
The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.
The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 29,481 with 618 deaths
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 20 people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the death cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 2, Balkh 5, Paktia 1, Nangarhar 1, Logar 6, and Badakhshan 5, bringing the total fatalities to 618.
Meanwhile, 324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.
The cases – Kabul 92, Herat 98, Balkh 40, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 4, Ghazni 39, Badakhshan 19, Laghman 10, Kunar 3, Samangan 1 – in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.
It brings the total infections to 29,481 in Afghanistan.
The ministry further said that 419 people have been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment.
So far, 9,260 people have recovered from the virus.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 310 new confirmed cases for Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 166, Kandahar 37, Paktya 1, Nangarhar 3, Takhar 9, Bamyan 5, Baghlan 22, Logar 2, Kunduz 21, Parwan 3, Maidan Wardak 7, Helmand 9, Kunar 5, Badakhshan 11, Ghor 3, Zabul 6 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total infected people to 29,143 in the country.
The Ministry said that 12 people – 7 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, two in Maidan Wardak, and one in Baghlan – have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 77 people have been recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
So far, 598 people have died of the virus and 8841 others have recovered from the Coronavirus since the first case was registered in Afghanistan.
It comes as the Health Ministry said Sunday that the number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
Taliban attack security outpost in Logar, killing four
Sola: Hurdles on the way of Peace Process in Afghanistan
Farmers stage protest over cancellation of budget for 1,450 agricultural projects – Herat
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
Morning News Show: Eid Holidays; Don’t let Coronavirus befriend you
Sola: Hurdles on the way of Peace Process in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Criticism on continuation of acting ministers’ activities in government
Morning News Show: Exports begin via Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Ghulam Khan ports
Sola: Effects of war on Peace
Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
