Latest News
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan said Saturday that the total number of infected with the Coronavirus in the country has jumped to 2496.
According to the ministry, 179 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 2,496 in the country.
The cases were recorded as; 75 in Kabul, 23 in Herat, 18 in Balkh, 16 in Jawzjan, 15 in Kandahar, 10 in Ghazni, 7 in Baghlan, 5 in Logar, 4 in Takhar, 3 in Ghor, 2 in Zabul and one in Helmand.
The ministry added that four people had died in the past 24 hours, so far, 72 people have died of the virus in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed that 21 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 331 in the country.
Latest News
Taliban should stop killing Afghans: NSC
The National Security Council has called on the Taliban to reduce violence, saying that the group should not seek an agreement with a foreign country to stop the violence against people of Afghanistan.
The NSC has welcomed the release of prisoners by the Taliban and urges the group to reduce its attacks on civilians and Afghan forces.
“The Taliban should not wait for an agreement with foreign countries to stop the killing of Afghans,” said Javed Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council.
So far, the government has released 550 Taliban prisoners, a move forward the kick start of the intra-Afghan negotiations for ending the long-term conflict in the country.
In exchange, the group has released 112 prisoners of the Afghan government.
The National Security Council said that it would release the 950 remaining inmates of the Taliban in the upcoming days.
But apparently, the Taliban still demands the release of several key members of the group.
According to sources close to the Taliban, not releasing these key members made the Taliban increase the violence.
Khalil Safi, Head of the Afghan Peace Center said: “The failure to release these prisoners has halt peace process and increased clashes.”
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets: “civilians still suffer from IED blast, targeted assassinations, and other consequences of the ongoing war. To protect them all sides must act now to end the violence.”
“Both the Taliban and the government need to accelerate efforts to release prisoners and lower violence, which is the fastest means to intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive permanent ceasefire,” Khalilzad added.
Meanwhile, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander said: “Trust should be earned, and talks about ceasefire should be done in the intra-Afghan talks.”
Although 5,000 Taliban prisoners were to be released in exchange for 1,000 Afghan prisoners in ten days after the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement. However, the process is progressing slowly and there is no sign of negotiations between Afghans.
Latest News
Laghman Prison Explosion; warden survives, three people killed
The warden of the Laghman Prison survived an IED explosion Saturday morning, while three civilians lost their lives.
The spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said that according to initial reports, a bomb had exploded in front of the Laghman prison at around 10:30am Saturday.
Dawlatzai said that the target of the explosion was the warden of the prison but he has survived the attack.
According to him, the explosives were improvised onto a motorcycle and detonated by remote control.
He said three civilians were killed and the prison warden, Noor Mohammad Niazi, and four of his bodyguards were injured.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates medical, food supplies to Istiqlal Hospital – Kabul
The Bayat Foundation – a charity organization in Afghanistan – has donated food, health, and disinfectant supplies to the burn ward of Istiqlal Hospital in Kabul.
It is been the third time that the foundation provides medical supplies for the hospital.
Sami Rahimi, the head of the Bayat Foundation’s health project said that the donated materials include 10 items of medical supplies, disinfectants, and foodstuffs.
Rahimi added that the organization continues providing aids in the health, food, and construction sectors across the country.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Shah Wazir, the director of the Plastic Surgery Center of Istiqlal Hospital has welcomed the foundation’s aids, stating that with the cooperation of the Bayat Foundation the hospital was able to treat most patients who could not afford treatment costs.
In the past two months, the Bayat Foundation has repeatedly disinfected all areas of Kabul and provincial cities to prevent the Coronavirus and has distributed tens of thousands of health information leaflets to the public.
In addition, the foundation has provided food supplies to hundreds of needy families in Herat and Kandahar provinces as the Coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country.
Taliban should stop killing Afghans: NSC
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
Laghman Prison Explosion; warden survives, three people killed
Sola: US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Breakthrough in resolving political tensions – Afghanistan
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Sola: US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Breakthrough in resolving political tensions – Afghanistan
Zerbena – 01 May 2020
Sola: Taliban intensified attacks in the country
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in the country
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
-
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
-
Business4 days ago
Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF
-
Sola3 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show – 29 April 2020