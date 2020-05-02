Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2469

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan said Saturday that the total number of infected with the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has jumped to 2469.

According to the ministry, 179 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 2,469 in the country.

The cases were recorded as; 75 in Kabul, 23 in Herat, 18 in Balkh, 16 in Jawzjan, 15 in Kandahar, 10 in Ghazni, 7 in Baghlan, 5 in Logar, 4 in Takhar, 3 in Ghor, 2 in Zabul and one in Helmand.

The ministry added that four people had died in the past 24 hours, so far, 72 people have died of the virus in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed that 21 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 331 in the country.