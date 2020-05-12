Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 4963

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 4963.

According to the ministry, 281 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

Out of 281 cases; 81 people in Kabul, 28 people in Maidan Wardak, 20 people in Nangarhar, 20 people in Badghis, 14 people in Takhar, 13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Herat, 12 people in Panjshir, 7 people in Helmand, 5 people in Zabul. 5 people in Sar-e-Pul, 4 people in Jawzjan, 4 people in Parwan, 3 people in Kapisa, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 people in Nimroz, 2 people in Ghor, one person in Samangan, one in Faryab and one other in Urozgan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people to 4963 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 127, health ministry added.

Moreover, 36 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours. So far, 610 people have recovered from the virus.