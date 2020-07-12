Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 85 new cases, total 34,451

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2020)

Afghanistan has recorded 85 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in cases in the last two months.

In a daily COVID-19 update released on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health said the cases were reported in Kabul (14), Herat (18), Kandahar (5), Bamyan (20), Nangarhar (4), Takhar (10), Kunduz (3), Badakhshan (8), Wardak (1), Laghman (1), and Kunar (1).

It brings the total infections to 34,451 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 16 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 1010 in the country.

According to the updates, the death cases were registered in Kabul (12), Herat (2), and Kandahar (2).

The Health Ministry further said that 81 patients have recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 21,216 people have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Herat about four months ago.

There are 12,684,409 cases tested positive worldwide, with 564,506 deaths and 6,981,170 recoveries.