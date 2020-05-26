Connect with us

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 658 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan. 

The cases were recorded as follow: 237 in Kabul, 85 in Herat, 77 in Balkh, 59 in Baghlan, 52 in Badghis, 52 in Farah, 29 in Faryab, 27 in Nangarhar, 11 in Bamyan, 7 in Logar, 6 in Kapisa, 4 in Sar-e-Pul, Takhar 1, Samangan 1.

The ministry added that the total affected people in the country have reached 11831.

Meanwhile, one person has died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 31 people were recovered and discharged for the hospitals, the ministry noted.

According to the Health Ministry, so far, 220 people suffering from the COVID-19 have died and 1128 people have recovered.

It comes as the Public Health Ministry has frequently called on people to follow doctors’ directions and stay at home to prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

22 hours ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)

Continue Reading

COVID-19

COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173

Avatar

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)

With 591 new registries in the last 24 hours, the number of Coronavirus confirmed cases rose to 11,173 – Kabul ranks first on the table, with 390 new cases.

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed 591 new cases of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 390 reported from Kabul, and the rest are designated as follows:

“Herat 62, Balkh 36, Badghis 21, Nangarhar 18, Kunar 14, Takhar 14, Jawzjan 11, Wardak 7, Paktia 5, Baghlan 5, Khost 3, Panjshir 2, Ghor 2, and Bamyan reported one new case.”

It is worth mentioning that authorities have tightened the movement restrictions on Eid days in Kabul city to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

On the other hand, although religious scholars emphasize to impose restrictions, they call on the police to be soft with the sick and others in serious need.

The Ministry of Public Health has reported a lack of capacity in the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital amid the rapid increase in the number of infections.

It, therefore, has announced that three more hospitals will be made designated to the Coronavirus patients in Kabul.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending