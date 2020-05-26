Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 658 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.

The cases were recorded as follow: 237 in Kabul, 85 in Herat, 77 in Balkh, 59 in Baghlan, 52 in Badghis, 52 in Farah, 29 in Faryab, 27 in Nangarhar, 11 in Bamyan, 7 in Logar, 6 in Kapisa, 4 in Sar-e-Pul, Takhar 1, Samangan 1.

The ministry added that the total affected people in the country have reached 11831.

Meanwhile, one person has died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 31 people were recovered and discharged for the hospitals, the ministry noted.

According to the Health Ministry, so far, 220 people suffering from the COVID-19 have died and 1128 people have recovered.

It comes as the Public Health Ministry has frequently called on people to follow doctors’ directions and stay at home to prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.