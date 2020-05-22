Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 542 new cases, total 9,216

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that the total positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to 9,216 in Afghanistan.

In the last 24 hours, 542 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan bringing the total number of cases to 9,216.

According to the Ministry of Health, twelve patients have died from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The death toll of Coronavirus has risen to 205 in the country.

This comes as the number of people recovered from this virus reached 993.

The Minister of Public Health emphasized that in order to receive the vaccine or other solutions, people are obliged to tolerate the virus and to continue living considering all health advice.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that there is a great catastrophe if people do not follow health recommendations.