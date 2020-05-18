Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19n in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.

The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.

Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.

The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.