COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19n in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.
The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.
The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.
In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.
The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.
Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”
This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.
COVID-19
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported
Morning News Show: Afghanistan Peace Process
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show: Afghanistan Peace Process
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan imposes financial loss
Ghani, Abdullah sign power sharing agreement
Arg, Spidar likely to reach a political agreement
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia
- Latest News4 days ago
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
- Latest News4 days ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Daesh conducted “the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral”
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Post ‘movement restrictions’ -Nangarhar
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
- Elections4 days ago
US prospects on Afghan war discussed