COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 20917
At least 12 people have died of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 369, the Ministry of Public Health said.
According to the ministry, seven people in Kabul, four people in Helmand, and one person died in Maidan Wardak provinces who were suffering COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that 575 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: Kabul 193, Herat 151, Kandahar 39, Paktia 7, Nangarhar 23, Badghis 13, Takhar 5, Logar 22, Nimroz 10, Maidan Wardak 7, Parwan 13, Laghman 3, Helmand 39, Kunar 26, Ghor 10, Zabul 8, Badakhshan 1, and Daikundi 5.
It brings the total affected people to 20,917 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry added.
The ministry added that 329 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,171 people have been recovered from the virus.
It comes as the government announced restriction guidance for the next three months.
According to the guidance wearing masks in public is mandatory and any gathering of more than 10 people is and funeral ceremonies and parties are totally banned.
Party wedding halls, hotels, gymnasiums, auditoriums, parks, and other public sites including all educational centers would remain closed for the next three months. Under the plan, all educational centers could continue their activities via online platforms.
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in positive cases in Afghanistan
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
The Coronavirus has taken 30 lives and has infected 791 others in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
As per the new numbers, the death toll of the virus in Afghanistan has reached 357 and the total number of infections is no at 20,342.
The Ministry of Public Health says the virus has spread throughout Afghanistan and the country is at the peak of its misery.
Also, it warns that major human catastrophes will occur if the people do not cooperate to fight the pandemic.
Wahidullah Majrooh, an MOPH deputy, said: “The corona range has reached its peak and has spread throughout the country, and we expect people to cooperate in the new plan. They should abide by the new guidelines: wearing a mask and social distancing. This way we can protect the nation.”
Officials say, more than 3,000 people infected by the Coronavirus in Herat are home quarantined.
Also, officials of the committee to fight COVID-19 say the Ansar Hospital has been built recently in Herat and will soon be put to patients of the virus.
Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health underlined that the government’s new plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus seemed to be effective, but if people do not cooperate seriously in limiting the circulation of the virus, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
