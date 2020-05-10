COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402
The Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 117 in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 26 in Kandahar, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 in Maidan Wardak, 11 in Samangan, 9 in Panjshir, 8 in Parwan, 8 in Nangarhar, 7 in Kunar, 5 in Helmand, 4 in Badakhshan, 4 in Ghazni, 3 in Jawzjan, 3 in Sar-e-Pul, 2 in Paktika, one in Zabul, and one cases in Paktia.
According to the ministry, it brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 4402.
The ministry further added that four people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 120 in the country.
Meanwhile, 65 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, six prisoners have been infected with the virus in Nangarhar jail, local officials confirmed.
Coronavirus: Confirmed cases increase in Afghanistan
Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan
The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.
According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.
So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases – 57 in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, three people – 2 in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.
The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.
