COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402

8 mins ago

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded as follow: 117 in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 26 in Kandahar, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 in Maidan Wardak, 11 in Samangan, 9 in Panjshir, 8 in Parwan, 8 in Nangarhar, 7 in Kunar, 5 in Helmand, 4 in Badakhshan, 4 in Ghazni, 3 in Jawzjan, 3 in Sar-e-Pul, 2 in Paktika, one in Zabul, and one cases in Paktia.

According to the ministry, it brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 4402.

The ministry further added that four people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 120 in the country.

Meanwhile, 65 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, six prisoners have been infected with the virus in Nangarhar jail, local officials confirmed.

