Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 310 new cases, total 29,143

The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 310 new confirmed cases for Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the cases – Kabul 166, Kandahar 37, Paktya 1, Nangarhar 3, Takhar 9, Bamyan 5, Baghlan 22, Logar 2, Kunduz 21, Parwan 3, Maidan Wardak 7, Helmand 9, Kunar 5, Badakhshan 11, Ghor 3, Zabul 6 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total infected people to 29,143 in the country.

The Ministry said that 12 people – 7 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, two in Maidan Wardak, and one in Baghlan – have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 77 people have been recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

So far, 598 people have died of the virus and 8841 others have recovered from the Coronavirus since the first case was registered in Afghanistan.

It comes as the Health Ministry said Sunday that the number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days.

Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.