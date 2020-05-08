COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases – ۵۷ in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, three people – ۲ in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.
The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.
COVID-19
Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.
Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.
Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.
The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.
It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.
So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.
It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city
Barcelona players test negative for Coronavirus
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Morning News Show: Stressing the importance of violence reduction in Afghanistan
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
Zerbena: Afghan traders express concerns over tariffs increase
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Trending
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
-
Featured4 days ago
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Citizens do not follow quarantine rules – Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Arg to Taliban: No peace without “reduction in violence”
-
COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894