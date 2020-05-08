Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 215 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases – ۵۷ in Herat, 50 in Kabul, 31 in Balkh, 17 in Kandahar, 11 in Jawzjan, 9 in Paktia, 8 in Ghor, 7 in Kunar, 6 in Logar, 5 in Nangarhar, 4 in Faryab, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Paktika, 2 in Laghman and 2 in Khost – were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

It brings the total affected people to 3778 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, three people – ۲ in Nangarhar and one in Kandahar – have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 109 in the country, the health ministry added.

The ministry further added that four patients were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.

So far, 472 people have been recovered from the COVID-19.