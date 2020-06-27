Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health registered 165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a day in the past 30 days.

The cases were recorded in Herat 27, Kandahar 19, Balkh 7, Paktia 34, Nangarhar 7, Ghazni 21, Khost 10, Laghman 7, Helmand 4, Samangan 1, Paktika 17, Urozgan 3, and Nuristan 8.

It brings the total number of infections to 30,616 in Afghanistan.

No cases were reported in Kabul during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

In Coronavirus surveillance released on Saturday, the MoPH said 20 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The deaths cases were reported in Paktia 3, Khost 9, Badakhshan 2, Helmand 3, Samangan 2, and Urozgan 1.

Meanwhile, 368 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 703 people have died of the virus while 10,674 others recovered their healths.