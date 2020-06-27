COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616
The Ministry of Public Health registered 165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a day in the past 30 days.
The cases were recorded in Herat 27, Kandahar 19, Balkh 7, Paktia 34, Nangarhar 7, Ghazni 21, Khost 10, Laghman 7, Helmand 4, Samangan 1, Paktika 17, Urozgan 3, and Nuristan 8.
It brings the total number of infections to 30,616 in Afghanistan.
No cases were reported in Kabul during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
In Coronavirus surveillance released on Saturday, the MoPH said 20 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Paktia 3, Khost 9, Badakhshan 2, Helmand 3, Samangan 2, and Urozgan 1.
Meanwhile, 368 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 703 people have died of the virus while 10,674 others recovered their healths.
People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul
Patients attendances complaints of poor services in the COVID-19 hospitals in Kabul.
According to them, many patients die not from the severity of the disease but the lack of services and negligence.
Some relatives of the patients claimed that despite millions of dollars in aid to fight the spread of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, hospitals face a lack of COVID-19 supplies and equipment.
“Since last night, I have witnessed more than 15 people died and their bodies were brought out from the hospital,” said Rahman, a relative of a patient.
On the other hand, the family of Faqir Nabi, one of the famous figures of the country’s cinema, who lost his life on Friday due to the Coronavirus in the Afghan-Japan hospital, says that Faqir Nabi was kept in the courtyard of the hospital for 4 days and died due to negligence and lack of facilities.
The head of Kabul public health, however, confirms that services in hospitals are poor, but he cites the reason for the increase in confirmed cases.
“Yes, there are problems and inadequate health facilities in hospitals, and the demand (patients) has increased. We had to use the courtyards and vestibules of hospitals,” said Khushal Nabizadah, Kabul’s director of public health.
According to Nabizada, around 150 to 160 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in isolation wards in Kabul.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have risen to 30451 with 683 deaths and 10306 recoveries.
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Faqir Nabi, an Afghan actor, died of Coronavirus on Friday morning, his family members confirmed.
According to his family, Nabi, 67, was suffering COVID-19 in the past few days and he passed away at a hospital in Kabul.
Faqir Nabi was known for Dust in 2016, Akhtar-e Maskhara in 1981, and Siamoi Wa Jallali in 1978.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases surpass 30,000, with recording 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that eight COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 683 in the country.
Meanwhile, 132 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering their health.
So far, 30451 people have been infected with the virus, while 10306 others were recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
