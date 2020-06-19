COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.
So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day
COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Afghanistan records 42 deaths in a single day
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday that positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 27,532.
According to the ministry, 658 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: Kabul 415, Kandahar 27, Balkh 6, Takhar 40, Bamyan 62, Logar 21, Baghlan 17, Ghazni 2, Parwan 7, Kunduz 22, Panjsher 14, Faryab 4, Ghor 5, Zabul 6, 10 Daikundi.
Meanwhile, 42 people – Kabul 17, Herat 19, Faryab 3, Samangan 2, and Balkh 1 – have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry added.
It brings the total fatalities to 546 in the country.
The ministry further said that 1502 people were recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,660 in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
US reaches agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 – Afghanistan
Clashes underway in Kapisa, 16 Taliban militants killed
Tawahol: Efforts to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Sola: NATO plans reduce troops in Afghanistan
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Khalilzad in Kabul for peace process
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Tawahol: Efforts to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Sola: NATO plans reduce troops in Afghanistan
Coronavirus: Highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Prisoner releases discussed
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- Latest News5 days ago
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
- Latest News5 days ago
Concerns over slow implementation of Ghani-Abdullah agreement
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
- Latest News5 days ago
First round of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to take place in Qatar
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
- Featured4 days ago
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
- Latest News3 days ago
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan