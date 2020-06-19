Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.

So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.