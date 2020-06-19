Connect with us

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.

The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.

So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country. 

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Thursday that positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 27,532.

According to the ministry, 658 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded as follow: Kabul 415, Kandahar 27, Balkh 6, Takhar 40, Bamyan 62, Logar 21, Baghlan 17, Ghazni 2, Parwan 7, Kunduz 22, Panjsher 14, Faryab 4, Ghor 5, Zabul 6, 10 Daikundi.

Meanwhile, 42 people – Kabul 17, Herat 19, Faryab 3, Samangan 2, and Balkh 1 – have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry added.

It brings the total fatalities to 546 in the country.

The ministry further said that 1502 people were recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,660 in Afghanistan.

